Indian Overseas Bank Celebrates Swachh Bharat Diwas with Cleanliness Drive and CSR Initiatives

Chennai, October 2, 2024: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) proudly participated in the Swachh Bharat Diwas celebrations on October 2, 2024, at Besant Nagar Beach, reaffirming its commitment to cleanliness and community welfare. The event was led by the bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, along with the Executive Directors, Shri Joydeep Dutta Roy and Shri Dhanaraj T. They were joined by several senior bank executives and employees who participated in the mass cleanliness drive.

The celebrations commenced with a Swachhta pledge, taken by the bank’s top management and staff, emphasizing the importance of a clean and hygienic environment. Following the pledge, the participants took part in a large-scale cleanliness drive at the beach, demonstrating the bank’s active involvement in supporting the Swachh Bharat mission.

As a mark of respect for their invaluable contribution, Shri Srivastava and the Executive Directors felicitated the housekeeping workers who work tirelessly to maintain the cleanliness of public spaces. The bank recognized their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the crucial role they play in the Swachh Bharat movement.

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Indian Overseas Bank made a significant donation of two Battery Operated Vehicles (BOVs) to the Greater Chennai Corporation and a wall painting at Chennai Primary School, near greams road. BOV will assist the Corporation in improving garbage collection and ensuring a cleaner city. This gesture underscores IOB’s commitment to sustainable environmental practices and its contribution to the welfare of the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ajay Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, said, “At Indian Overseas Bank, we believe in not just financial service, but in service to the community. Our participation in Swachh Bharat Diwas reflects our deep-rooted commitment to cleanliness and sustainable development. We are honored to contribute to the city’s cleanliness efforts through the donation of these Battery Operated Vehicles.”

Indian Overseas Bank continues to be a responsible corporate citizen, actively contributing to initiatives that benefit society and the environment. The Swachh Bharat Diwas event is a testament to the bank’s enduring commitment to creating a cleaner, greener, and healthier India.