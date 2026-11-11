Indian Stock Market Surges After Diwali Break; Sensex Jumps Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400

Mumbai, Nov 11: Indian stock markets witnessed a powerful post-Diwali rally on Wednesday, with benchmark indices opening sharply higher as investors returned to Dalal Street following the festive holiday. The BSE Sensex surged over 1,300 points during early trading, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced more than 1%, crossing the 25,300 mark and briefly moving above 25,400.

The strong rally added approximately Rs 6.03 lakh crore to the combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies within the first 45 minutes of trading, reflecting renewed investor confidence and broad-based buying across sectors.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased from Rs 5,06,41,936 crore at the opening bell to Rs 5,12,45,010 crore by 10 am. The sharp rise highlighted the strength of the market recovery following the Diwali break.

At the opening bell, the Sensex gained 1,142.03 points, or 1.41%, to reach 82,248.68, while the Nifty 50 advanced 293.15 points, or 1.17%, to trade at 25,337.80. During early trading, the Sensex climbed above 82,400, while the Nifty touched levels around 25,400.

Foreign Investor Buying and Falling Crude Prices Support Rally

A combination of favourable domestic and international developments has strengthened sentiment in the Indian equity market. One of the biggest factors supporting the rally is the recent decline in international crude oil prices, which has eased concerns surrounding India’s import bill, inflation and currency stability.

Brent crude prices briefly slipped to around $89 per barrel on Tuesday before recovering towards the $92 level on Wednesday. Lower oil prices are particularly beneficial for India, given its dependence on imported crude and the impact of energy costs on transportation, manufacturing and corporate profitability.

Renewed foreign portfolio investor (FPI) participation has also provided significant support. Foreign investors have purchased approximately $5.68 billion worth of Indian equities during November so far, marking their strongest monthly inflows since September 2024.

The improving earnings performance of Indian companies has further strengthened the investment outlook. Better-than-expected second-quarter results, particularly from banking and financial services companies, have encouraged investors to increase their exposure to domestic equities.

Banking, Automobile and Financial Stocks Lead Gains

Buying interest remained broad-based during the morning session, with banking, automobile, financial services, information technology, metal and real estate stocks contributing to the market’s upward movement.

IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the prominent early gainers in the benchmark indices. The Nifty Bank index also advanced, reflecting strong buying interest in banking and financial stocks.

The broader market participated in the rally, with both mid-cap and small-cap indices recording gains. This indicated that the positive sentiment was not restricted to a handful of heavyweight companies but extended across several market segments.

The Indian rupee also opened stronger, appreciating approximately 20–21 paise to around Rs 93.72 against the US dollar, supported by lower crude prices and improving foreign capital flows.

Global Developments Remain Important for Market Direction

Despite the strong domestic performance, international developments continue to present some uncertainty. US markets ended lower following higher-than-expected inflation data, raising concerns about the future direction of Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Asian markets showed mixed movements, while investors continued to monitor geopolitical developments involving the United States and Iran. Any escalation affecting commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could trigger fresh volatility in crude oil prices and influence global equity markets.

Market Outlook

The latest rally marks a strong continuation of the recovery witnessed in Indian equities during November. Both the Sensex and Nifty have gained nearly 10% so far this month, supported by renewed foreign investor participation, easing oil prices and improving corporate earnings.

For investors and businesses, sustained market strength could improve confidence, support capital formation and encourage greater participation in equity markets. However, the pace of foreign fund inflows, crude oil movements, currency fluctuations and upcoming global economic developments will remain important factors.

While the positive momentum has strengthened the near-term market outlook, investors are likely to remain watchful of elevated valuations and the possibility of intermittent profit-booking following the sharp rise in benchmark indices.

The post-Diwali rally has given Dalal Street a strong start to the trading week, although the sustainability of the upward movement will depend on whether favourable domestic fundamentals and global conditions continue to support investor confidence.