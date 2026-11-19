Mumbai, Nov 19: Indian equity markets witnessed a modest recovery in morning trade on Thursday, November 19, after opening on a cautious note amid concerns over a possible US Federal Reserve interest rate hike and mixed global market signals.

The benchmark BSE Sensex gained approximately 211 points, or 0.26%, to trade around 82,243, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced nearly 57 points, or 0.23%, towards the 25,285 mark.

The recovery came after both benchmark indices ended Wednesday’s session in the red, as profit booking and uncertainty surrounding global interest rates weighed on investor sentiment.

Market Opening: Investors Remain Cautious

Although domestic equities started the session on a relatively flat note, buying interest gradually supported the broader market. Market breadth remained positive, with approximately 1,902 stocks advancing against 1,417 declining, indicating that gains extended beyond the headline indices.

Investors, however, continued to monitor global developments, particularly expectations surrounding the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and the direction of foreign institutional investment flows.

PSU Banks and Auto Stocks Support Market

Sectoral performance remained mixed during the morning session. Public sector banking and automobile stocks emerged among the early gainers, providing support to the domestic benchmarks.

On the other hand, IT stocks faced selling pressure as investors remained cautious about global technology sentiment and developments in the artificial intelligence sector.

Stocks in Focus Today

Several companies attracted market attention following corporate developments and business updates.

IIFL Finance: The stock remained in focus amid reports that Fairfax Financial Holdings could sell its 13.25% stake through a block deal estimated at approximately Rs 3,454 crore.

Airtel Payments Bank: The company reported a 139% year-on-year increase in second-quarter FY27 net profit to Rs 28 crore.

HCL Technologies: The company attracted attention following its partnership with Cohere in the sovereign artificial intelligence space.

GK Energy: The company remained on investors’ radar following updates regarding its expansion into the green hydrogen business.

Other stocks to watch: Infosys, SBI, Hindalco, NALCO, PB Fintech and Dalmia Bharat.

Global Factors Continue to Influence Dalal Street

Despite the morning recovery, several global factors continued to influence investor sentiment.

Concerns over a potential US Federal Reserve rate hike remained a key consideration. Investors were also tracking developments in global technology stocks following Nvidia’s results and the broader movement in AI-related shares.

Meanwhile, Brent crude prices trading above $92 per barrel added another factor for domestic market participants to monitor, particularly given India’s dependence on crude oil imports.

Foreign institutional investor activity and movements in the rupee are also expected to remain important indicators for the market’s near-term direction.

Nifty Technical Outlook: 25,000 Remains an Important Support

From a technical perspective, market analysts are watching the 25,000 level as an important near-term support zone for the Nifty 50.

On the upside, the 25,400–25,500 range remains a key resistance area. A sustained move above this zone could improve market sentiment, while weakness below immediate support may increase selling pressure.

Market Outlook

The modest recovery in Thursday’s morning session offers some relief after the previous day’s decline. However, the broader market mood remains cautious, with investors balancing domestic buying opportunities against uncertainty in global markets.

For now, the direction of the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy, crude oil prices, foreign fund flows and developments in the technology sector are likely to remain important drivers of market activity.

The key takeaway for investors is that Dalal Street has shown early signs of recovery, but sustained buying and stronger global cues will be important for the rally to gain momentum.