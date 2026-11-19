LOS ALTOS, CA – November 19, 2026 – Wordly, the pioneer and leading provider of AI-powered multilingual communication and engagement for meetings and events, on Wednesday announced a series of company milestones reflecting its continued growth, expanding global adoption, and evolution into a broader event technology platform.

Over the past six months, Wordly added more than 2 million users, surpassing 8 million users worldwide. The company was named the 103rd fastest-growing technology company in North America on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, recognizing its rapid growth and market momentum. Founder and CEO Lakshman Rathnam was also named to Event Tech Live 2026 ET50, The 50 Most Influential in Event Tech, in recognition of his leadership and Wordly’s continued innovation in multilingual communication and event technology.

“These milestones reflect both growing demand for technology that helps organizations engage global audiences and our commitment to innovation,” said Rathnam. “What began as live translation has evolved into a broader platform that helps organizations engage audiences, extend the reach of their content, and create more value from every event. We’re excited to continue building what’s next for our customers.”

Accelerating Growth and Global Adoption

The 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking recognizes the fastest-growing public and private technology companies in North America based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Wordly was ranked 103rd overall and 21 in the San Francisco Bay Area, reflecting the company’s strong business momentum and increasing adoption of AI-powered multilingual communication.

Today, Wordly serves customers across corporate events, conferences, associations, government, and education in more than 120 countries and has delivered more than 1 billion minutes of live translated and captioned content. The company’s growth reflects the increasing importance of making multilingual communication accessible, scalable, and seamless across modern meetings and events.

Expanding the Platform for the Full Event Content Lifecycle

In 2026, Wordly introduced eight major platform enhancements, including Workspaces, Enhanced Microsoft Teams, Enhanced Wordly Translation App, and a Subtitles Application, Public Summaries, and most recently launched Sponsor Logos, Silent Theater, and Audience Engagement.

Together, these innovations mark the next phase of Wordly’s evolution beyond translation and captioning, helping organizations maximize the value of event content across the entire event lifecycle, from planning and preparation to live audience engagement and post-event insights.

“Organizations no longer view accessibility, engagement, and content as separate parts of the event experience,” Rathnam said. “The next generation of event technology brings those capabilities together in a single platform.”

Industry Leadership Recognized

Rathnam’s selection to Event Tech Live’s ET50 recognizes his contributions to advancing innovation in the event technology industry. Since founding Wordly in 2019, he has been at the forefront of AI innovation in meetings and events, helping pioneer AI translation and captioning technologies that have transformed how organizations engage global audiences.

“Recognition from organizations such as Deloitte and Event Tech Live reflects not only our growth, but the impact our customers are making every day,” Rathnam added. “We’re excited to continue innovating and helping organizations create more accessible, engaging, and valuable event experiences.”