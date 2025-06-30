India’s D2C Wave Finds a Global Launchpad: XportHub Debuts in Dubai to Bridge Indian Brands with Gulf Retail Powerhouses

India: June 30, 2025 — In a landmark initiative poised to reshape the narrative of Indian exports, Shruti Agarwal, Founder, XportCircle and Jitin Masand, Founder, OKIE Global announce the launch of XportHu, a visionary platform dedicated to amplifying Indian consumer brands on the world stage, beginning with high-impact markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Built by Industry Leaders, Driven by a National Vision

XportHub is more than a business venture, it is a mission to make India truly global.

Backed by decades of combined experience across exports, retail, international trade, and startup ecosystems, Shruti and Jitin are not just enabling exports, they are redefining what global success looks like for Indian brands.

“We believe India’s new-age D2C brands deserve the world. They are innovative, purposeful, and globally competitive. What they lack is access, not ambition,” says Shruti Agarwal. “XportHub bridges that gap with knowledge, infrastructure, and real opportunity,” adds Jitin Masand.

Unlocking Global Markets, One Brand at a Time

Rooted in Dubai with a strategic presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, XportHub will act as a permanent, curated platform where Indian brands can showcase, learn, and thrive. The hub connects emerging Indian categories food & beverage, fashion, wellness, home, and lifestyle directly to buyers, retailers, and distributors across the Gulf region.

But this is not just about product placement. It’s about:

Building export-readiness from Day 1

Educating founders on international compliance, pricing, packaging, and consumer insight

Embedding Indian brands into real-world global retail and digital ecosystems

Empowering India’s Export Future

The Gulf markets with their youthful demographics, evolving tastes, and openness to innovation offer a unique launchpad for India’s next wave of consumer brands.

“We are witnessing a global shift, consumers are curious about India like never before,” Shruti believes. “XportHub ensures that what the world sees from India is authentic, premium, and ready for scale.”

Jitin adds, “This is about more than access, it’s about building a pipeline of globally admired Indian brands, backed by experience, mentorship, and trust.”

From Initiative to Movement

XportHub is positioned to become a launchpad, learning lab, and living showroom — but above all, it is a movement. A movement to: