Breakthrough Neuroscience Research: IIT Mandi Research Shows Listening to Indian Ragas Alters Brain Microstates

June 30th 2025, Mumbai:. In a landmark fusion of India’s rich musical heritage and cutting-edge neuroscience, IIT Mandi conducted a pioneering study that connects ancient Indian’s rich musical heritage with modern cutting-edge neuroscience, researchers led by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi has shown how listening to Indian classical Ragas can influence brain activity by enhancing levels of attention, emotional regulation and mental stability. This research provides scientific validation for music as a therapeutic tool, rooted in India’s cultural heritage by exploring the dynamics of brain microtubules.

The study, conducted in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, involved 40 participants who were exposed to Indian Ragas. It utilized advanced electroencephalogram (EEG) microstate analysis, a real-time brain-mapping technique that captures momentary yet significant patterns of neural activity. The EEG test employs small metal electrodes, known as “Microstates” often last only a few milliseconds and to represent the brain‘s transient modes of operation, such as attention, emotional engagement, or mind-wandering. Brain cells communicate through electrical impulses, and this activity is represented as wavy lines on an EEG recording. Following the experiment, the research revealed that Raga Darbari, known for its soothing and uplifting qualities, was found to increase attention-related microstates while reducing those associated with mind-wandering, indicating deeper focus and cognitive clarity. In contrast, Raga Jogiya, a melancholic melody, not only enhanced attentional networks but also activated emotion-regulation microstates, enabling listeners to process emotions with calm and composure. It was concluded that listening to traditional compositions, such as Raga Darbari and Raga Jogiya, can fundamentally alter EEG microstates, fleeting but powerful neural patterns that reflect attention, emotion, and cognitive processing.

Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, informed, “EEG microstates offer a window into how the brain operates moment, attention, mind-wandering, or emotional engagement. What we found was that Ragas don’t just evoke feelings, they actually reprogram the brain in real time, it is remarkable to see how these ancient melodies consistently guide the brain into more stable and focused patterns.”

He further said, “The key findings of the study are that they are three types of ragas, Raga Darbari (Happy Raga) which significantly increased attention-related brain states and decreased mind-wandering, fostering deep mental clarity and concentration. While Raga Jogiya (Sad Raga) not only enhanced attentional states but also triggered emotional regulation microstates, allowing listeners to process emotions more calmly and introspectively. The study also observed an overall increase in brain stability across participants, with microstates becoming longer and more grounded, indicating a calmer, more focused mind.

Dr. Ashish Gupta, Assistant Professor, IIT Mandi and First Author of this study, emphasized that the shifts observed in neural activity were not random, stated, “The data showed repeatable, consistent transitions after exposure to the Ragas, suggesting Indian Classical music can serve as a powerful tool for mental wellness. EEG data consistently showed how music exposure, compared to silence, shifted the brain into more stable and functional patterns”. It is to be noted that Prof. Braj Bhushan of IIT Kanpur is also the co-author of the study.

With mental health challenges such as stress, burnout, and attention deficits on the rise, this research points to a culturally resonant, non-invasive alternative. The research team suggests that listening to Raga Darbari before exams or important meetings may improve focus, while Raga Jogiya could help manage emotional overwhelm or grief. The study doesn’t just underscore how people feel in response to music, it demonstrates how the brain structurally responds, offering new potential for music-based interventions in cognitive and emotional health.

Further strengthening the research, a complementary study by the same group conducted called Cross-Cultural Validation study, this second research conducted on a Western audience yielded similar effects on brain microstates, confirming that the neural benefits of classical music transcend cultural boundaries.

Both studies have been peer-reviewed and published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, affirming the global relevance and scientific credibility of this research. This research opens the door to personalized, culturally rooted mental health strategies, potentially aiding students, professionals, and those facing emotional distress, using nothing but the power of sound.

Both studies, co-authored by Dr. Ashish Gupta, Mr. Chandan Kumar Srivastava, Prof. Braj Bhushan, and Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, have been published in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience. In doing so, they contribute not only to the scientific understanding of music’s influence on the brain, but also to a growing movement that harmonizes ancient traditions with modern science reminding us that the future of mental well-being may well lie in the timeless strains of the past.