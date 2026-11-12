Interactive Brokers Joins UK Retail Offer for Anthropic

LONDON, Nov 12 — Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited, part of Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced that eligible clients resident and physically located in the United Kingdom can apply for shares in Anthropic, PBC (the “Company”) through the UK Retail Offer facilitated by Retail Book Limited. The Company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Through the IBKR platform, eligible clients resident and physically located in the United Kingdom can review the UK Retail Offer and submit an application during the offer period. The UK Retail Offer may close early, without prior notice. Participation is subject to eligibility criteria and the terms set out in the Disclosure Summary. Allocations will be made in accordance with the allocation policy determined by the Company. Allocation is not guaranteed. The U.S. Prospectus, the Disclosure Summary and the other UK Retail Offer documents are available on the UK Retail Offer page at www.interactivebrokers.co.uk/en/trading/ipo/anthropic.php.

How eligible clients can participate

1. Confirm eligibility for the UK Retail Offer within the IBKR platform or on the UK Retail Offer page (see above).

2. Read the U.S. Prospectus and the Disclosure Summary in full.

3. Submit an application.

4. US dollar equivalent funds sufficient to cover any allocation must be available in the account.

CAPITAL YOU INVEST IS AT RISK