Kind Wireless Adds FreeCast Entertainment Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov 12 — FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), a provider of streaming television technology and Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) solutions, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Kind Wireless, a newly launched mobile virtual network operator (“MVNO”), to provide FreeCast’s branded entertainment and media platform for Kind Wireless and its customers.

Kind Wireless enters the relationship as a new addition to the nationwide prepaid wireless space, with primary service offerings available at over 30 partner retail locations in the Midwest. The wireless provider offers nationwide connectivity and is positioning its service around straightforward pricing, customer service and affordable mobile connectivity.

Through the agreement, FreeCast will provide Kind Wireless with a branded entertainment and media hub powered by FreeCast’s PaaS technology. The platform is designed to allow Kind Wireless to extend its customer relationship beyond wireless connectivity and into streaming television, entertainment, subscription services, advertising-supported programming and other digital media opportunities.

For FreeCast, the agreement represents another deployment of its strategy to provide telecom operators, MVNOs, ISPs and other connectivity providers with a ready-made media and entertainment layer that can be offered under the partner’s own brand.

“The opportunity for wireless companies doesn’t end when the customer connects to the network. In many ways, that’s where it begins,” said Randy Krull, VP Commercial Sales at FreeCast. “Kind Wireless has already established a meaningful customer base and material physical retail partnerships, we can now give them the ability to extend that relationship into entertainment and media without having to build an entire streaming ecosystem themselves.”

FreeCast’s platform aggregates entertainment options within a unified consumer experience, providing partners with technology for content discovery, streaming television, subscription management and monetization. Rather than requiring an MVNO to develop and operate its own media infrastructure, FreeCast’s PaaS model is designed to provide these capabilities as a white-label extension of the operator’s existing brand and customer relationship.

The Kind Wireless agreement is also representative of FreeCast’s broader strategy for the MVNO market. Mobile operators already maintain billing relationships and recurring interactions with their subscribers. FreeCast seeks to provide these operators with additional ways to engage those customers through entertainment while creating potential incremental revenue opportunities from advertising, premium subscriptions, pay-per-view transactions, digital commerce and other services supported by the platform.

“Our objective is simple: let the operator own the customer relationship while FreeCast provides the technology and media ecosystem behind it,” said William Mobley, CEO of FreeCast. “For an emerging wireless brand like Kind Wireless, this can provide an opportunity to offer customers more than connectivity while strengthening the value of the Kind Wireless brand.”

Kind Wireless currently promotes wireless service with nationwide coverage, 5G-era speeds, straightforward pricing and no long-term commitments. The addition of FreeCast’s entertainment platform is expected to provide another consumer-facing service through which the company can differentiate its wireless offering.

The companies expect to work together on the rollout and promotion of the Kind Wireless-branded entertainment and media experience to its customer base.