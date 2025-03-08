International Women’s day quote from General Mills India Center and ANSR

Monic Potharkar, Executive Director (Director, FSS & GIC Site Lead), General Mills,

“At General Mills India Center (GIC), we are dedicated to fostering a culture of belonging where every employee can thrive. Our Women’s Leadership Network – India Center chapter plays a vital role in this mission, bringing together employees to ensure everyone feels included and supported. We offer numerous networking opportunities, including industry forums, to help our employees learn and grow. Our commitment to employee wellbeing is reflected in our flexible work arrangements and childcare reimbursement policy, ensuring a balanced work-life experience for all. We take pride in offering impactful roles and developmental opportunities, with the goal of making GIC a place where employees can stay and grow throughout their careers. Our efforts have been recognized externally, with GIC being named one of the Top 50 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work in both 2023 and 2024. These accolades affirm our commitment to creating an environment where our employees can truly thrive.”

Ms. Smitha Hemmigae, Head of Marketing and Employer Brand, ANSR

“At ANSR, diversity is not just a value we endorse—it’s embedded in how we build and scale Global Capability Centers (GCCs) for the world’s leading enterprises. We believe it must be a horizontal priority—woven into talent strategies, workplace culture, governance, and leadership agendas to drive sustained change.

Over the years, GCCs have made significant strides in creating an environment where women in technology feel represented, supported, and empowered to grow. A joint research by ANSR and Talent500 on Women in Technology in 2025 highlights this progress—more women now have access to mentorship, leadership training, and opportunities to work on cutting-edge technologies. AI adoption, automation, and digital transformation are no longer just industry trends; they are areas where women in GCCs are playing an active role. However, while representation and mentorship have improved, challenges such as pay disparity and career acceleration still require continued attention.

GCCs are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. With diversity ratios surpassing 35% in many centers within the first year, these organizations are proving that gender inclusion is not just a commitment but a catalyst for innovation. By strengthening mentorship programs, leadership pipelines, and sponsorship initiatives, we can ensure that women are not just part of the conversation but are leading the way in shaping the future of technology.”