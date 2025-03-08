Pokiddo Junior Transforms into a Barbie Wonderland: Join us for a day filled with fun activities, makeover sessions and loads of surprises!

Pokiddo Jr, a one-of-a-kind premium children’s entertainment destination in India, is bringing the magic of Barbie to life on World Barbie Day. On 9th March 2025, young fashionistas and adventure seekers will experience a day filled with glamour, creativity, and endless fun at the internationally acclaimed brand’s newest venture. Brought to India by Prasuk Jain, Pokiddo Junior, Lower Parel, invites all little Barbie fans for an immersive Barbie experience filled with fun activities, contests, and loads of surprises!

Calling all little dreamers! This Barbie Day, let your kids immerse themselves in a world of sparkle, style, and endless imagination at Pokiddo Junior – Lower Parel’s favourite play haven at Raghuvanshi Mills next to the Phoenix Mall. The Princess Room at Pokiddo Jr transforms into a magical Barbie paradise, where kids can live out their fairytale dreams! From fabulous dress-up sessions to creative DIY activities and interactive play zones, it’s the perfect celebration for young fashionistas!

Step into the Glamour Station designed especially for Barbie Day, where little ones can get glammed up with Glitter Face Tattoos, Gel Styling, Hair Braiding with Glitter Strands, and many more fabulous makeover activities! Adding to the magic, don’t miss out on the ultimate photo-op and interactive play session! Get a chance to meet a real-life princess and feel like a princess yourself.

Whether they’re striking a pose, designing their own Barbie accessories, or diving into a world of imagination, every moment at Pokiddo Junior promises to be picture-perfect and full of excitement! Let your little ones step into the magic of Barbie for a Day, at Pokiddo Junior.

Date: 9th March

Venue: Pokiddo Junior, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel

Time: 4-7pm