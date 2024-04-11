D’MONDE MEMBERS CLUB makes its grand debut in the heart of Lutyen’s New Delhi, marking the arrival of an esteemed international brand’s first private club in India. Nestled amidst the historic charm and modern vibrancy of the city, D’MONDE emerges as a beacon of refined luxury and opulence. Representing a paradigm shift in private membership clubs, it offers an unparalleled sanctuary where luxury transcends imagination.

Inspired by the French term “Du Monde,” evoking cultivated taste and elegance, D’MONDE sets the stage for a lifestyle defined by grace and style. It represents a transformative journey towards an artful existence. Founded on the belief that ‘Living is an art form,’ D’MONDE invites patrons into a world where each moment is a masterpiece in itself.

D’MONDE is not just a club; it is a community of like-minded individuals who appreciate life’s finer pleasures and embrace the art of living well. It represents a sense of belonging, where patrons become part of a narrative woven with moments of pure delight and enchantment.

The interiors and exteriors are influenced by nature and the magnificent creations made throughout history. Sophisticated social spaces anchored by rich materials and warm natural colors. An authentic experience was imagined and realized in close collaboration with renowned designers and some of the most skilled local artisans in New Delhi. Timeless and modern yet true to the legacy of membership clubs’ classic blueprints.

As guests step into the halls of D’MONDE, they are greeted with an ambiance of magnificence and serenity. The club boasts international experts and therapists at its spa, ensuring world-class treatments and holistic slow-ageing therapies. With fitness facilities meeting international standards, members can enjoy top-notch workouts tailored to their needs. Moreover, the culinary experience is elevated by an Italian chef, bringing the best of world cuisine to the plate at the legendary At D’MONDE. Every corner is meticulously curated to offer a bespoke experience of indulgence, completing the unparalleled journey of luxury.

As D’MONDE embarks on its extraordinary journey, it extends a warm invitation to patrons to immerse themselves in the radiant glow of its unparalleled creativity and exclusivity.