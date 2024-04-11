New Delhi / National, April 11, 2024: Cricket season is upon us, and global travel technology company OYO is adding to the excitement with an exclusive offer for fans– 6,000 free stays across its premium properties like SUNDAY Hotels, Palette Hotels, and OYO Townhouses across India.

OYO’s Free Stays League campaign invites cricket fans to participate in a daily prediction challenge. Participants who correctly predict the winner of each match in the ongoing T20 tournament will be entered into a daily draw. Every day, 100 individuals will be rewarded with a free stay at a premium OYO property of their choice, along with Amazon vouchers worth up to INR 5,000. Every correct prediction will get OYO Rupee worth INR 100 that can be used towards their next booking with OYO. The participant with the most accurate predictions throughout the tournament will win the grand prize – an iPhone 15.

As a part of this campaign, OYO has launched a new ad film which playfully addresses those who might try to leverage personal connections for a free stay. The lighthearted ad features characters boasting about their (fictitious) connections with OYO founder and CEO Ritesh Agarwal. In one scene, a character claims their father convinced Ritesh to join the popular TV show Shark Tank as a judge, while another hilariously fabricates a childhood friendship, saying they used to play cricket together as kids. The ad concludes by highlighting that only one’s cricket prediction skills, not their network, will unlock these incredible free stays during the T20 tournament.

“Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians. As the nation celebrates another exciting cricket season, we wanted to offer a little treat to all the cricket enthusiasts out there and share the joy of the game. Our special offer not only adds excitement to the cricket matches but also underscores our commitment to providing unique experiences for our guests.”- said Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO- OYO “Creating something special during one the world’s most watched cricket leagues can be a little tricky as all the brands out there want to capitalize on this and capture the audience’s attention. With Free Stays League, we knew we wanted to take it away from the typical cricket ad and make it about regular people. The insight that people never truly say that they got something for free, but rather brag about getting it in different ways, hit home for us. Following Shark Tank, there has been a huge buzz around Ritesh Agarwal’s name, and we knew we had to leverage this. We are thrilled that team OYO shared our vision and supported us throughout.”- said Nikhil Chaudhary, founder & CEO, Blank The Agency

As OYO continues to redefine hospitality experiences in India, this cricket season offer reaffirms company’s dedication to creating memorable moments for its guests.

To join the contest, download the OYO app, click on the Free Stays tab, and predict the winner of the cricket match.