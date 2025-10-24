InvoiceCloud Strengthens India Leadership with Appointment of Biju Davis as Senior Vice President and India Site Leader

Hyderabad, India 24th October 2025: InvoiceCloud, a leading provider of online billing and payment services, today announced the appointment of Biju Davis as Senior Vice President and India Site Leader, reinforcing the company’s commitment to India as a strategic hub for global innovation and delivery.

In his new role, Biju will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction of InvoiceCloud’s India Centre, with a sharp focus on innovation, scale and service excellence. He will oversee the continued expansion of operations, strengthen talent capabilities, and drive delivery excellence to ensure the centre plays a pivotal role in InvoiceCloud’s long-term growth strategy.

With nearly three decades of experience, Biju has built and led global technology organisations across product development, engineering, shared services and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). He has deep hands-on expertise in steering organisations through transformation, cloud adoption and high-growth phases.

Before joining InvoiceCloud, Biju was Senior Vice President of Engineering at Model N, where he led the India centre to drive the company’s move to cloud and SaaS for its Pharma, MedTech and High-Tech customers. He also co-founded Octopaas Technologies, creating a healthcare platform for the India market. During his tenure of over a decade at IQVIA, he headed Technology Solutions at the India centre, delivering commercial solutions for global life sciences and healthcare clients. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Cegedim Software India (later acquired by IMS Health/IQVIA).