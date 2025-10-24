NTPC, EIL ink pact to develop Coal-to-SNG facility to boost grid stability and clean energy transition

Mumbai, October 24th, 2025: NTPC Limited, India’s largest integrated power utility, has signed a pact Engineers India Limited (EIL) to develop a Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) facility. In a significant step towards managing ‘peak hour power generation that will lead to improved grid stability, NTPC is actively looking towards Coal Gasification and Synthetic Natural Gas production.

The proposed facility will utilize high ash Indian coal from NTPC’s captive mines, converting it into SNG – a cleaner fuel alternative for NTPC’s gas-based power stations as well as in-situ power generation. This initiative aligns with the national vision for cleaner coal technologies and energy diversification.

Coal gasification is emerging as a key enabler for the sustainable utilization of domestic coal reserves, reducing dependency on imported fuels and lowering emissions.

Further, NETRA – which is the R&D wing of NTPC – is actively leading the initiative under its broader vision of “Greening the Coal” and advancing carbon capture and utilization technologies. The collaboration with EIL thus marks a significant milestone in developing integrated, indigenous solutions for clean energy and reinforces NTPC’s commitment to innovation-driven sustainability.

NTPC Ltd. is contributing one-fourth of the India’s power requirements and has an installed capacity of 84 GW, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The company is committed to achieving 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032, strengthening India’s Net Zero goals.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants, NTPC is dedicated to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity to the nation. The company is committed to adopting best practices, fostering innovation, and embracing clean energy technologies for a greener future.

Along with power generation, NTPC has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. It has also participated in the bidding for power distribution of Union Territories.