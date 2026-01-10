IREDA Q3 Results: Net Profit Jumps 37percent, Loan Disbursements Rise 32Percent

New Delhi, Jan 10: Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) today announced its audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY 2025-26), reporting strong year-on-year growth in financial parameters.

Reinforcing its industry leadership, IREDA published its audited quarterly results within just 9 days— setting a benchmark for efficiency and transparency. The results were approved at the Board meeting held today at IREDA’s registered office in New Delhi.

The quarter saw a healthy expansion in the loan book, higher revenue from operations and robust profitability, underlining IREDA’s strategic effectiveness and operational resilience.

Key Financial Highlights – Q3 FY 2025-26 vs Q3 FY 2024-25 (Standalone):

Profit After Tax: ₹585 crore vs ₹425 crore (↑37%)

Loan Disbursement: ₹9,860 crore vs ₹7,449 crore (↑32%)

Loan Book: ₹87,975 crore vs ₹68,960 crore (↑28%)

Net Worth: ₹13,537 crore vs ₹9,842 crore (↑38%)

Revenue from Operations: ₹2,140 crore vs ₹1,699 crore (↑26%)

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, IREDA, said: “IREDA’s strong financial performance this quarter reflects our continued commitment to accelerating India’s renewable energy transition. The growth in loan disbursements, net worth and profitability underscores the trust placed in IREDA by our stakeholders. We remain dedicated to supporting the nation’s clean energy goals through innovative financing and responsible growth.”

He also conveyed his appreciation to Team IREDA for their dedicated efforts and expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy; Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy; Secretary, MNRE; and the Board of Directors for their sustained guidance and support.