Cinépolis India Launches ‘Blockbuster Food Festival’ Under FOOVIES Platform

Hyderabad, Jan 10: Cinépolis India has announced the launch of the Blockbuster Food Festival (BFF), a three-month F&B campaign going live from 1st January 2026, across all Cinépolis cinemas nationwide. The initiative will test over 21 new menu items, with the best-performing dishes set to join the permanent FOOVIES menu at the end of the festival.

The campaign marks the next phase of FOOVIES, Cinépolis India’s food-and-movies platform launched earlier this year. With 491 screens across 41 cities, Cinépolis is using its national footprint as a live testing ground for menu innovation, gathering real-time consumer feedback to shape what stays on the menu long-term.

India’s F&B-to-ticket spend ratio currently sits at 50-55%, compared to the global average of 100%. The gap represents significant headroom for growth, and Cinépolis is betting on continuous menu innovation to close it.

“F&B already contributes 30 percent of our revenue, but we’re just getting started. Audiences are increasingly open to treating food as part of the cinema experience, not an afterthought. The Blockbuster Food Festival lets us test what resonates at scale. At the end of three months, what is loved by our patrons stays. That’s the FOOVIES approach: innovate, listen, and build the menu around what audiences want.” Said, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India.

The Blockbuster Food Festival introduces regional offerings such as Desi Chicken Keema with Kulcha, Hot Garlic Kurkure Momos, and Dal Vada Tikki, alongside indulgent additions like Potato Bomb and Peanut Butter Cheesecake. The menu will rotate monthly, with new items introduced throughout the January-March run.