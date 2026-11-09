Ireland’s Tourism Growth in 2026: How International Visitors Are Supporting Hospitality Revenue

Ireland’s tourism industry is emerging as an important driver of business activity in 2026, with growing international visitor spending supporting hotels, restaurants, transport operators, travel agencies and regional businesses. As overseas travellers spend more on accommodation, dining, sightseeing and local experiences, tourism is creating wider economic opportunities beyond traditional hospitality services. For Ireland’s business sector, the growth in international travel is strengthening revenue prospects, supporting employment and encouraging investment across the tourism value chain.

Between January and September 2026, Ireland welcomed approximately 5.3 million overseas visitors, representing a 9% increase compared with the same period in 2025. International visitor expenditure reached €4.6 billion, up 11% year-on-year. The growth in spending is particularly significant for businesses because tourism revenue depends not only on the number of arrivals but also on how much visitors spend during their stays. Overseas visitors contribute approximately six out of every ten euros generated by Ireland’s tourism economy, underlining the sector’s importance to national business activity.

International Visitor Spending Strengthens the Hospitality Industry

The increase in overseas tourism is creating opportunities for businesses across Ireland’s hospitality industry. International travellers contribute revenue through hotel bookings, restaurant visits, shopping, sightseeing, entertainment and local transportation.

The September 2026 figures highlight this economic contribution. Although overseas visitor arrivals declined by 2% year-on-year to approximately 590,700, visitor expenditure increased by 4% to nearly €595 million. Average spending per visitor also increased by 7% to approximately €1,007, excluding travel fares. This indicates that higher visitor spending can support hospitality revenue even when monthly arrival numbers experience some fluctuations.

For hotels, restaurants and tourism operators, the trend creates opportunities to attract higher-value customers, introduce premium services and improve revenue per visitor. Businesses that offer convenient bookings, personalised experiences and competitive packages can benefit from changing international travel preferences.

North American and European Markets Drive Tourism Revenue

Ireland’s overseas tourism growth is being supported by demand from several international markets. Between January and September 2026, visitor spending increased by 17% from mainland Europe, 11% from Great Britain and 8% from North America, while other international markets recorded 3% growth.

Great Britain remained Ireland’s largest overseas visitor market by volume, contributing almost two million visitors during the first nine months. North America, meanwhile, continued to generate substantial hospitality revenue. In September alone, North American visitors accounted for approximately 39% of overseas visitor expenditure, compared with 30% from continental Europe and 21% from Great Britain.

These differences are commercially important for tourism businesses. While visitor numbers help determine demand, spending patterns, length of stay and travel preferences influence the revenue generated by individual markets.

Hotels, tour operators and destination management companies can use these trends to develop market-specific holiday packages, premium travel experiences and partnerships with international travel agencies.

Hotel Businesses Focus on Occupancy and Revenue Growth

Ireland’s accommodation industry is experiencing a changing business environment as visitor demand and hotel capacity expand.

Hotel room occupancy remained broadly stable, increasing by approximately 1% year-on-year between January and August 2026, despite national bed capacity expanding by nearly 4%. Average daily room rates also increased broadly in line with inflation.

The industry added approximately 1,640 accommodation bed places by August 2026, while construction began on another 1,020 places across hotels, aparthotels and hostels.

For hotel investors and operators, these developments highlight opportunities as well as competitive pressures. Additional accommodation capacity can help meet international demand, but businesses must also manage staffing, energy, maintenance and other operating expenses.

Improving direct bookings, developing partnerships with airlines and travel companies, and offering attractive off-season packages can help accommodation providers maintain occupancy and protect profitability.

Restaurants, Retailers and Transport Businesses Benefit From Visitor Spending

Tourism revenue extends well beyond accommodation. International visitors generate business for restaurants, cafés, pubs, retail outlets, taxi services, car rental companies, tour operators and cultural attractions.

September’s expenditure figures demonstrate the scale of this wider economic contribution. Overseas visitors spent approximately €290 million on accommodation and €282 million on day-to-day expenses, including dining, local transport and entrance fees. A further €206 million was spent on travel fares.

This spending creates opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises that depend on visitor activity. Independent restaurants, local food producers, souvenir retailers and regional experience providers can benefit from international customers looking for authentic Irish experiences.

For businesses, the opportunity is to become part of a wider tourism spending network rather than depending on a single service. Partnerships between hotels, restaurants, local attractions and transport providers can help generate additional bookings and encourage visitors to spend more time exploring destinations.

Tourism Employment Supports Regional Business Development

Tourism remains an important source of employment across Ireland. According to Fáilte Ireland’s Business of Tourism Report 2026, tourism businesses employed approximately 229,400 people in 2025, representing close to 9% of national employment.

Around 70% of tourism-related jobs were located outside Dublin, highlighting the sector’s importance to regional economies.

This employment contribution extends across hotel management, food services, travel operations, tour guiding, transportation and cultural activities. As visitor demand grows, businesses may require additional employees, creating opportunities for local communities and service providers.

Regional tourism is particularly important for independent businesses that rely on visitors exploring destinations beyond major cities. Promoting local heritage, coastal attractions, countryside experiences and regional food can help distribute tourism revenue more widely.

Domestic Tourism Adds Another Revenue Opportunity

While international visitors remain a major source of tourism income, domestic travel is also supporting Ireland’s hospitality businesses.

During the first half of 2026, Irish residents took approximately 7.3 million overnight domestic trips, an increase of 4% compared with the same period in 2025. Domestic tourism revenue increased by 8%, while overnight stays rose by 7%.

The faster growth in revenue compared with trip numbers suggests stronger spending across domestic travel.

For hospitality businesses, domestic visitors provide an additional customer base during periods when international arrivals are weaker. Hotels, restaurants and regional tourism operators can benefit from weekend packages, family holidays, short breaks and seasonal promotional campaigns.

A balanced approach to international and domestic markets can also help businesses manage seasonal fluctuations and maintain more consistent revenue throughout the year.

Government Support and Marketing Strengthen Industry Competitiveness

Tourism marketing, transport connectivity and business support remain important to Ireland’s growth strategy. Tourism Ireland’s international campaigns and partnerships with airlines and travel operators aim to attract visitors from established and emerging markets while encouraging travel beyond traditional destinations.

The government’s National Tourism Policy also places emphasis on supporting tourism SMEs, improving regional development, strengthening competitiveness and encouraging digital transformation.

For smaller businesses, access to digital booking systems, online marketing and international distribution platforms can improve their ability to reach overseas customers. Better coordination between public agencies and private tourism operators can also help develop new visitor experiences and strengthen regional tourism offerings.

At the same time, hospitality businesses continue to face challenges from wages, energy prices, insurance, food supplies and other operating expenses. Converting higher visitor expenditure into stronger profits will therefore depend on effective cost management and business planning.

New Investment Opportunities Across Ireland’s Tourism Sector

The expansion of international tourism is creating opportunities for investment across several business categories. Hotel development, boutique accommodation, restaurants, travel technology, transport services and destination management are among the areas that could benefit from sustained visitor demand.

Digital tourism platforms are another emerging opportunity. Businesses offering online booking, personalised travel planning, digital payments and integrated visitor services can help traditional hospitality operators improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

There is also potential for investment in regional accommodation, adventure tourism, cultural experiences and sustainable travel services. These segments can help attract visitors who want more than conventional city-based holidays.

For investors and entrepreneurs, the long-term opportunity lies in identifying underserved destinations and developing services that respond to changing international travel preferences.

Conclusion:

Ireland’s tourism performance in 2026 highlights the growing economic value of international visitors. The increase in overseas arrivals and expenditure is supporting hospitality revenue, creating employment and opening opportunities for businesses across accommodation, food services, transport and regional tourism.

However, maintaining this momentum will require the industry to address accommodation availability, operating costs, workforce requirements, transport connectivity and changing international travel conditions.

For hospitality operators and investors, the focus is increasingly shifting towards improving revenue per visitor, extending the tourism season and attracting customers to destinations beyond established hotspots.

As international and domestic travel continue to support demand, Ireland’s tourism industry has an opportunity to strengthen its position as a major contributor to the national economy while creating sustainable growth opportunities for businesses across the country.