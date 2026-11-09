Kudo Appoints Felice Digennaro as Head of Prop at Kudo Funded

The appointment strengthens leadership as the company advances its growth strategy and expansion plans

Nov 09 – Kudo, the global multi-asset trading brand, has appointed Felice Digennaro as Head of Prop at Kudo Funded, bringing additional leadership experience and expertise in team management, strategic partnerships and business development as the company accelerates its diversification plans.

In his new role, Digennaro will lead Kudo Funded, supporting the development of its operations, strengthening its organisational capabilities and helping drive the business forward as it pursues new growth opportunities. His appointment reflects Kudo’s continued investment in its people and leadership structure as it develops its broader offering.

“Felice’s appointment marks an important step in the continued development of Kudo Funded.” said Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo. “His experience in building high-performing teams, developing strategic partnerships and driving business growth brings valuable capabilities to the business. As we continue to strengthen our operations and pursue our expansion plans, his leadership will play an important role in supporting our ambitions and ensuring Kudo Funded is well-positioned for its next stage of growth.”

Digennaro brings experience across several areas of business operations, with a professional background spanning affiliate management, strategic partnerships, marketing and team leadership. Most recently, he served as Head of Affiliates at FunderPro, where he led the affiliate management team, developed strategic partnerships and focused on driving revenue growth through affiliate marketing channels. He also oversaw partner relationships, campaign performance and initiatives designed to support business growth.

Earlier in his career, Digennaro served as Content Curator at TradeLocker and held leadership positions at Amikone, where he was CEO and Chief Marketing Officer. He also gained experience in the entertainment industry through roles at Evolution. This combination of experience has provided him with exposure to different business environments, alongside a strong focus on relationship management, performance optimisation and team development.

“I’m delighted to be joining Kudo Funded at such an exciting stage in its development,” stated Felice Digennaro, Head of Prop at Kudo Funded. “I look forward to working closely with the team to strengthen our operations, build on the foundations already in place and identify new growth opportunities. My focus will be on bringing people together around shared objectives, developing strong internal capabilities and helping position Kudo Funded for sustainable expansion in an increasingly competitive industry.”

His appointment comes as Kudo continues to strengthen its business infrastructure and pursue its long-term ambitions. By bringing experienced leadership into Kudo Funded, the company aims to reinforce its operational capabilities and establish a stronger foundation for its next phase of development.

Kudo continues to expand its presence in the global financial markets, offering access to forex, stocks, indices, commodities and metals, alongside ongoing investment in trading technology and its wider financial ecosystem.

Kudo is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the UAE with a Category 5 license, with further UAE regulatory licenses coming soon.