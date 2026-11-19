New Delhi, Nov 19: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has brought together district officials from four states to share innovative approaches for improving rural drinking water services under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0. The 14th District Collectors’ Peyjal Samvad, organised through video conferencing, highlighted practical solutions from Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Assam and Tripura.

The meeting was organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) and chaired by Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of the National Jal Jeevan Mission. District Collectors, District Magistrates and senior state officials discussed ways to improve water supply, strengthen community participation and ensure the long-term operation and maintenance of rural water infrastructure.

Local solutions for reliable drinking water

Four districts presented their experiences, demonstrating how local planning and community involvement can help address different water supply challenges.

Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, shared its efforts to maintain reliable water services in difficult Himalayan terrain. The district reported 100% coverage and highlighted work on reviving older water supply schemes, improving pumping systems, adding storage facilities and protecting water sources. Community participation and water quality monitoring were also key parts of its approach.

Valsad, Gujarat, presented its initiatives to improve operation and maintenance, strengthen tariff collection and train local water supply workers. Performance-based incentives for Gram Panchayats, Self-Help Groups and operators have helped improve user-charge collection. The district also highlighted the role of surface water-based schemes in reducing dependence on groundwater.

Jorhat, Assam, showcased its efforts to improve the functionality of rural water supply schemes and move towards 24-hour water supply. Its approach includes decentralised maintenance, regular monitoring, local water committees and stronger participation by Jal Mitras and Jal Doots.

Unakoti, Tripura, focused on community ownership and long-term water security, particularly in tribal and difficult-to-reach areas. Its initiatives include groundwater recharge, pond rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting and greywater management. The district also presented a surface water-based drinking water scheme developed for a Reang tribal community where groundwater solutions were not technically viable.

Skills and community participation at the centre

The meeting also highlighted the need to develop a skilled local workforce to maintain rural drinking water systems. Pooja Bhatt, Director, National Jal Jeevan Mission, outlined a proposed framework involving Jal Jeevan Mitras, multi-skilled technicians, diploma operators and supervisory personnel.

The Sujalam Shakti initiative was also highlighted for its role in encouraging women to participate in water quality monitoring, community mobilisation and protection of water assets.

Kamal Kishore Soan urged districts to hold regular meetings of District Water and Sanitation Committees, use the Decision Support System for evidence-based planning and prepare improvement plans to address gaps identified through Jal Seva Aankalan. He also stressed the importance of training local workers and strengthening community participation.

Building sustainable rural water services

The discussions underlined that providing household water connections is only one part of the task. Reliable services also depend on regular maintenance, trained local workers, responsible water use, financial sustainability and protection of water sources.

The experiences shared by the four districts are expected to help other states and districts adopt suitable practices under JJM 2.0. The broader objective is to strengthen the vision of Har Ghar Jal by ensuring that rural households have access to dependable and sustainable drinking water services.