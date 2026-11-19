“For the Consumers, By the Consumers”: A New Era for Consumerism, Uniting Citizens to Track Consumption Taxes, Eliminate Supply-Chain Tax Lapses, and Build a Direct-to-Government Payment Ecosystem

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 18: GSVAT Consumer Club Private Limited proudly announces the official launch and nationwide rollout of the 1N1LY Consumer GST Club of India, marking a historic conceptual turning point toward the end of traditional indirect taxation.

As advanced digital technology makes legacy indirect tax frameworks obsolete, the club is spearheading a movement where consumption taxes and duties are no longer hidden or lost in supply chains. Instead, every transaction will explicitly tag and recognize the end-consumer who ultimately pays the tax, aggregated transparently through a consumer-owned Web3 ecosystem.

A Paradigm Shift: From Regressive Indirect Tax to Consumer Equality

India currently operates under a regressive taxation model where a daily wage earner pays the exact same percentage of consumption tax on everyday essentials as a billionaire. The 1N1LY Consumer GST Club is designed to change this fundamentally, bringing true economic equality and fairness to the forefront of national discourse.

Furthermore, the club addresses the immense friction of the legacy system:

Freeing Businesses: In the future envisioned by the club, businesses will be completely relieved of GST return filing, tax collection burdens, and holding tax amounts as temporary cash flow. Consumers will pay the tax component directly.

Direct Remittance: Because the club is funded entirely by consumers through its transparent peer-to-peer referral program—built on member-to-member trust—the club will charge zero fees for GST collection and remittance.

Web3 Technology & Global Vision

Founder eShan V is currently in advanced discussions with Web3 technology developers to build a proprietary Consumer Club Payment App and solution. This innovation will cleanly separate the GST component of an invoice, record it securely against the consumer’s unique digital identification, and remit the tax directly to government accounts—bypassing the supply chain intermediaries that have historically been vulnerable to fraud and scams. This technology is envisioned for eventual global implementation across all currencies.

1N1LY Chess: A New Era for Strategy and Lateral Thinking

As part of its vibrant community activities, the club is also launching 1N1LY Chess Meets to foster lateral thinking and spark a new era for chess through innovative board layouts. Members and enthusiasts can explore the initiative at chess.1n1ly-gstclub.com.

What the Club Offers Its Members

Consumer Awareness: Vernacular resources, financial literacy campaigns, and educational insights into consumer rights and taxation.

Community & Collective Action: A unified platform for citizens to simulate, debate, and advocate for consumer-centric economic reforms.

The Referral Programme & Wallet Top-Ups: A transparent, peer-approved community referral structure enabling members to build trusted clusters and earn supplementary rewards.

Social Impact & Donations: Voluntary contributions fund essential daily provisions (such as staple food items) given as instant relief to Lower Income Group (LIG) consumers during street promotion drives.

“Even tomorrow has a tomorrow to worry about,” said eShan V, Founder of the 1N1LY Consumer GST Club of India, and author of Letter to Future and the Global Citizens’ Manifesto series. “India has more than 140 crore consumers, and every one of them pays tax every day. When consumers unite and take ownership of their economic footprint, we transition from being passive taxpayers to active builders of a consumer-centric world. This club is truly for the consumers, by the consumers.”

Consumers across India can register, request invitations, and learn more by visiting www.1n1ly-gstclub.com and following official updates on social media.

About GSVAT Consumer Club Private Limited

GSVAT Consumer Club Private Limited is a Chennai-based private limited company driving the 1N1LY Consumer GST Club of India. Founded by eShan V—a sexagenarian systems thinker, author, and technologist with decades of experience in information science and economics—the club is dedicated to establishing a transparent, equitable, and consumer-centric economic future.

Media Contact

GSVAT Consumer Club Private Limited

C-72, Anna Nagar East, Chennai – 600 102

Email: admin@1n1ly-gstclub.com

Phone: +91 73580 01701