Jeff Conrade Named General Manager for Loews Kansas City Hotel

KANSAS CITY (November 11, 2026) – Loews Kansas City Hotel has announced the appointment of Jeff Conrade as General Manager of the award-winning, 800-room luxury hotel in the heart of downtown Kansas City.

A respected hospitality leader with more than two decades of luxury, lifestyle, and full-service hotel experience, Conrade brings an impressive track record of operational excellence, team leadership, and community engagement. Widely recognized within the Kansas City hospitality industry, he most recently served as Regional Director of Operations for Aparium Hotel Group, where he oversaw performance and operational strategy across a portfolio of boutique hotels nationwide. Conrade also served as the opening General Manager of Crossroads Hotel, helping establish the property as one of Kansas City’s most acclaimed independent hospitality destinations. His leadership played a key role in shaping the city’s evolving hotel landscape and strengthening Kansas City’s reputation as a destination for both leisure and business travelers.

As General Manager of Loews Kansas City Hotel, Conrade will oversee all aspects of hotel operations, including guest experience, food and beverage, sales and marketing, and team member development. Under Conrade’s leadership, Loews Kansas City Hotel will continue elevating the guest experience through signature Loews Hotels programs, including Active Stays and the new holiday initiative, Game On by Loews Hotels, while further strengthening its position as a leading destination for meetings, events, and sports travel. His appointment comes as Kansas City continues to experience significant growth in tourism, meetings, conventions, and major sporting and cultural events.

“Jeff is a highly respected leader whose passion for hospitality and deep roots in the Kansas City community make him the ideal person to lead Loews Kansas City Hotel into its next chapter,” said Brian Johnson, Area Managing Director for Loews Arlington Hotel and LIVE! By Loews Arlington, who was the former Managing Director of the property. “His proven ability to build high-performing teams, elevate guest experiences, and foster meaningful community connections aligns perfectly with our vision for continued excellence.”

“I’m honored to join the talented team at Loews Kansas City Hotel,” said Conrade. “Loews has established itself as a cornerstone of downtown Kansas City’s hospitality and convention landscape. I look forward to building upon that success, supporting our exceptional team members, and continuing to create memorable experiences for guests visiting our city from around the world.”

A graduate of the University of Delaware’s renowned hospitality management program, Conrade combines industry expertise with a commitment to service and community leadership. Outside the hotel, Conrade and his wife, Corinn, along with their children, Mackenzie and Jase, have proudly called Kansas City home for more than eight years. They share their home with their dog, CJ, and two cats, Layla and Leo.