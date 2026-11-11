How long Is too long to sit? What patients should know about blood clot risk

GREENBELT, Md. — How long is too long to sit? This is a common question for people preparing for a long flight, road trip or train ride, as well as those who spend hours at a desk or are recovering from surgery. Center for Vein Restoration (CVR), the nation’s largest physician-led network specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of vein conditions, offers guidance on how prolonged immobility can affect blood clot risk.

“The Centers for Disease Control (CDC ) gives this benchmark: anyone traveling more than four hours, whether by air, car, bus or train, can be at risk for blood clots,” said Sanjiv Lakhanpal, MD, FACS, president and CEO of Center for Vein Restoration. “The concern is prolonged immobility, especially when it’s combined with other risk factors.”

Can sitting for a long time cause a blood clot?

Sitting alone does not mean someone will develop a blood clot. Risk can increase with prolonged inactivity, particularly during travel, hospitalization or recovery from surgery.

Risk factors can include a previous blood clot, recent surgery or hospitalization, cancer, pregnancy, certain medications, obesity, older age, family history of blood clots, and inherited clotting disorders.

How can people reduce their risk?

Dr. Lakhanpal recommends:

Get up and walk around regularly when possible.

Move the feet, ankles and legs while seated.

Take regular breaks during long road trips.

Talk with a healthcare provider before long-distance travel if you have a history of blood clots or other risk factors.

Follow medical instructions for movement and clot prevention after surgery or hospitalization.

“Movement doesn’t have to mean a workout,” Dr. Lakhanpal said. “Getting up, walking and exercising the calf muscles while seated can help keep blood moving.”

Know the warning signs

A blood clot that forms in a deep vein, usually in the leg, is called deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Symptoms of deep vein thrombosis can include swelling, pain or tenderness, warmth and redness or discoloration in one leg or arm. A pulmonary embolism (PE) can cause difficulty breathing, chest pain, rapid heartbeat, coughing or coughing up blood, lightheadedness or fainting and is a medical emergency. Call 911 if you have these signs.

Anyone experiencing symptoms that could indicate a blood clot should seek medical attention promptly.

For more information about DVT, blood clot risk and vein health, visit centerforvein.com.

About Center for Vein Restoration

Center for Vein Restoration is the nation’s largest physician-led vein care organization, with 130+ locations across 23 states. CVR is dedicated to expanding access to world-class vein care through a network of highly credentialed specialists, advanced treatment technology, and a physician-first model of care for treating chronic venous insufficiency, varicose veins, spider veins, and related conditions using minimally invasive, in-office procedures. Visit centerforvein.com.