Jenika Ventures Launches the Billionaires Property Festival, a Historic First-of-Its-Kind Buy One, Get One Free Property Campaign

Oct 21: Jenika Ventures, a real estate company, has introduced the 36-day the Billionaires Property Festival, a first-of-its-kind real estate initiative built on a simple promise: ‘Buy One, Get One Free’. The company, which focuses on property ownership opportunities, is extending the offer to eligible buyers of homes or office space. Homebuyers can get office space at no extra cost, while those buying an office can get a plot free, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Launched on October 11th, 2026, The Billionaires Property Festival brings residential, commercial, and land ownership together under one campaign. The initiative puts the focus on the possibility of owning an additional asset alongside a primary property purchase, rather than relying on a conventional discount-led offer.

The campaign is designed to encourage prospective buyers to look beyond their immediate property requirements. A home, office or plot may serve different needs over time, depending on a buyer’s personal plans, business requirements and long-term goals. By pairing one property with another, this initiative presents buyers with another way to approach property ownership

Commenting on the campaign, Abhishek Raj, Promoter, Jenika Ventures, said,

“The Billionaires Property Festival is built around a bold idea: make a property purchase an opportunity to own an additional asset. Our ‘Buy One, Get One Free’ proposition allows eligible customers purchasing a home to receive office space, while those purchasing an office can receive a plot, subject to applicable terms and conditions. We see this as a distinctive step in how property offers can be structured, giving buyers another reason to consider the wider possibilities of property ownership.”

The 36-day Billionaires Property Festival aims to bring a different proposition to the property-buying market by combining a primary purchase with the opportunity to own an additional asset. The offer is available to eligible buyers, subject to applicable terms and conditions.