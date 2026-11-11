Jet Linx Invites Premier Part 135 Operators to Join New Operator Alliance

Strategic initiative offers local and regional charter operators the opportunity to leverage infrastructure to help them grow while minimizing expenses.

Omaha, Nebraska, November 11, 2026 — Jet Linx Aviation, one of the largest private aviation companies in the U.S., specializing in Jet Card Membership and Aircraft Management, announced today the launch of its Operator Alliance. The initiative is designed to combine the advantages of strong local operators with the infrastructure and scale of a national aviation platform.

The Operator Alliance is designed for high-quality, local and regional Part 135 operators, that share Jet Linx’s commitment to safety, service, operational excellence and long-term client relationships, to help them scale and grow their businesses without the size of investment and time needed to do on their own. Participating operators can maintain their local identity, leadership and customer relationships while selectively leveraging Jet Linx’s national infrastructure and scale to support growth.

Through the Operator Alliance, participating operators will have the opportunity to leverage the back-office infrastructure of Jet Linx’s Global Safety & Operations Center, located in Omaha, NE, which centralizes accounting, technology, safety, training, fleet operations and procurement functions – including fuel, insurance, maintenance, and crew member training – for its network of 22 Jet Linx Base locations nationwide.

In addition, participating operators will also have the opportunity to white-label the company’s Jet Card Membership program, which has been in operation since 2004, with the guaranteed backstop of Jet Linx insuring the successful operation of the program.

“The program has been designed to help smaller operators overcome the large investments of time and capital needed to grow their business. While also making our operation more efficient. It’s a win-win, we share in the expense and buying power, which makes it more efficient for all participants”, said Jamie Walker, the Executive Chairman of Jet Linx.

Pacific Coast Jet, a Northern California-based operator with over 20 aircraft under management, will serve as the inaugural partner in the Operator Alliance through a broader, long-term partnership with Jet Linx, providing an initial model for how established regional operators can preserve the local leadership and relationships that made them successful while gaining access to the infrastructure and scale of a national aviation platform. The Pacific Coast Jet relationship will be a more extensive partnership than a conventional shared-services alliance due to their size and regional scale on the West Coast, where Jet Linx has plans to expand to in 2027, says Walker.

“What attracted me to Jet Linx wasn’t simply their scale. Their philosophy fits ours. They believe private aviation is fundamentally a local relationship business, while functions such as safety, technology, accounting, dispatch, operational support and purchasing can be centralized and done on a national scale. The idea is simple: centralize the things that benefit from scale and invest locally in the things that benefit from relationships,” said Jesse Ahearn, Founder & CEO of Pacific Coast Jet.

“Our strategy at Pacific Coast Jet has been to continue adding aircraft and expanding into additional markets. Scale is becoming more than an advantage in our industry – it is increasingly important to long-term success. We see that throughout private aviation as strong operators combine and larger platforms continue to develop. Partnering with Jet Linx gives us the opportunity to accelerate the strategy we already had by using infrastructure that has already been built at national scale, while keeping our attention focused on our aircraft owners, customers and local relationships,” said Ahearn.

“Local operators have built trusted businesses in the communities they serve. The Operator Alliance gives them the ability to invest more of their time in those local relationships while we support their back-office needs in a much more cost-efficient structure,” said Walker.

The Operator Alliance is a natural extension of Jet Linx’s broader partnerships with high-quality operators who they’ve worked with for decades in support of its Jet Card program.

Jet Linx expects to expand the Operator Alliance selectively to other high-quality Part 135 operators that share its commitment to safety, service and long-term customer relationships.

The Alliance offers a way for local and regional operators to explore working with Jet Linx, from shared capabilities to the possibility of a broader partnership. Operators interested in learning more are encouraged to contact Jet Linx.