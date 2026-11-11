Jenson Button Brawn GP Suit Headlines F1® Authentics End of Season Auction

F1® Authentics will launch its ‘End of Season’ Auction in November, giving fans and collectors the opportunity to bid on rare pieces of Formula 1® history. One of the standout items of the forthcoming auction is an incredibly rare Jenson Button weekend-used suit from his only world-championship winning season at Brawn GP.

Worn during the final Grand Prix weekend of one of Formula 1®’s most remarkable seasons, this race suit was used during the weekend of the 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where the British driver made his first appearance as the newly crowned World Champion. Just two weeks earlier, Button had secured his only Drivers’ World Championship at the Brazilian Grand Prix, completing an extraordinary season that will be remembered forever.

Brawn GP competed in just one Formula 1® season, entering 17 Grands Prix in 2009, before the team was acquired by Mercedes-Benz. Its brief existence, combined with its extraordinary success, makes original memorabilia from the team’s only campaign particularly desirable and hard to obtain. Now, this weekend-used suit is being made available at auction for collectors to acquire a piece connected to the closing chapter of a truly historic moment in motorsport.

The Remarkable Story of Brawn GP

At the end of 2008, Honda announced its withdrawal from Formula 1®. With just weeks remaining before the 2009 season, Ross Brawn led a management buyout, establishing Brawn GP. The team arrived at the Australian Grand Prix and immediately established itself as a championship contender. Jenson Button secured pole position and victory, beginning an extraordinary run that would see him win six of the opening seven races.

Despite rival teams developing their cars and closing the performance gap, Button continued collecting valuable points, ultimately securing the World Championship with a determined drive at the Brazilian Grand Prix. Against extraordinary odds, Brawn GP won both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championships in its first, and only, F1® season.

Before the start of the following season, Brawn GP was bought by Mercedes-Benz and Jenson Button joined McLaren F1 Team. One of the most remarkable stories in F1® history was concluded in just one season, making artifacts related to the team incredibly scarce for collectors to obtain.

A first and only opportunity

The 2009 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked a significant moment for Jenson Button. Arriving at the Yas Marina Circuit with the championship already secured, he would compete for the first time as Formula 1® World Champion. Qualifying fifth, he fought his way onto the podium in a dramatic battle with Mark Webber, finishing third behind the two Red Bull drivers. It was a fitting conclusion to a season that had begun with uncertainty and ended with Button celebrating the greatest achievement of his Formula 1® career.

The significance of this race suit extends beyond individual championship success. This was also the inaugural race in Abu Dhabi and marked the conclusion of Brawn GP’s remarkable campaign, making it part of their final appearance on the grid.

This weekend-used suit features the now classic white and black colour scheme, sponsors, Union Jack flag and the name of Jenson Button. For collectors, this represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of visual provenance, defining a chapter in Formula 1® unlikely to ever be repeated.

Who are F1® Authentics?

Operated by Memento Exclusives, F1® Authentics is the official memorabilia platform of Formula 1®. The company has been trusted to host collaborations with some of the world’s most recognisable brands, with auction lots this year including the Disney x Formula 1® ‘Fuel the Magic’ helmet that raised £151,000 in support of Make-A-Wish® International; and the weekend-used Oracle Red Bull Racing suit of Max Verstappen from the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix, which raised £70,000 for Wings for Life. These collaborations underline the confidence placed in in the platform and reinforce its position as a trusted destination.

Other items set to appear on the 2026 End of Season Auction include race suits, gloves and helmets associated with the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Nico Rosberg, Kimi Raikkonen and many others.

Fans and collectors can preview some of the currently confirmed items and register to bid through F1® Authentics’ auction platform now. Consignment for collectors looking to sell pieces of authentic memorabilia is also currently open.

Bidding on the 2026 End of Season Auction begins Tuesday 24th November 2026. The auction closes online on 6th December 2026.