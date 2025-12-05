JetBlue Launches Service to Daytona Beach from New York and Boston

Daytona Beach, Fla., Dec 05 — JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today expanded its Florida network with the start of daily, year-round service from New York (JFK) and Boston (BOS) to Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB). The new routes expand JetBlue’s presence along Florida’s Atlantic Coast and offer its customers even more convenient options to travel between the Northeast and Florida.

“Florida is a cornerstone of JetBlue’s network and we’re proud to continue expanding across the state,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue’s vice president of network planning and airline partnerships. “With Daytona Beach, we’re adding another great option for customers seeking anything from a relaxing coastal getaway to thrilling adventures at the track.”

“These flights will enhance greater business, tourism and family connections while strengthening Daytona Beach International Airport’s role as a gateway to the world,” said Cyrus Callum, Director of Aviation and Economic Resources, Volusia County Government. “The community is thrilled with the return of JetBlue to Daytona Beach, as New York is our #1 market and Boston is our #5 market. Our residents now have the ease of flying from their hometown airport to these major destinations, and now even more visitors can experience the beauty, charm and excitement of the greater Daytona Beach area with easy, nonstop flights.”

Flights to Daytona Beach will operate on JetBlue’s A220 aircraft, featuring the airline’s award-winning service; fast, free unlimited Fly-Fi; seatback entertainment at every seat and complimentary snacks and drinks.1

To celebrate the launch, JetBlue is offering fares as low as $59 one-way between Daytona Beach and New York and Boston available on JetBlue.com.2

