Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade Finds Its Next Social Play In Padel

Mumbai, Oct 19: Padel is fast emerging as more than just a sport, becoming a sought-after social pursuit among India’s urban, affluent audiences. With its premium club environments and inherently social format, the game is carving out a distinct place within contemporary lifestyle culture, bringing people together around shared interests and experiences. Ahead of World Padel Day, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade announces its foray into this evolving space, aligning with a new generation of social occasions that extend beyond traditional settings.

To establish a sustained presence in padel, Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade is partnering with 7Padel MS Dhoni (part of the PadelPark India ecosystem), bringing the brand into the sport’s wider ecosystem through a presence across select clubs and courts. The partnership will also see the brand feature across 7Padel’s annual calendar of Americano and Mexicano-format tournaments, enabling sustained engagement with the sport’s growing community. The brand’s foray into padel will kick off with an exhibition match in Mumbai on 24 October 2026, setting the stage for its continued presence in this evolving lifestyle space.

Commenting on Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade’s foray into padel, Varun Koorichh, VP Marketing, International Whiskies, Diageo India, said

“Padel is increasingly becoming a lifestyle touchpoint for India’s urban, affluent audiences, bringing together a distinctive mix of sport, style and social connection. Its premium club culture and naturally social format make it an exciting space. For Johnnie Walker Blonde Non-Alcoholic Lemonade, padel offers an opportunity to connect with a new generation of consumers through a shared appreciation for sport, style and contemporary culture. With our partnership with 7Padel, we aim to strengthen the brand’s association with more elevated ways of socialising.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jigar Doshi, Co-founder, PadelPark India, said,