Round Table India – Area 9 Lays Foundation for Integrated Government School at Dundigal, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, Oct 19:In a significant step towards strengthening government school infrastructure and creating brighter educational opportunities for underprivileged children, Round Table India – Area 9 marked the auspicious Bhoomi Puja of its ambitious Area 9 Integrated Government School at D. Pochampally, Dundigal Municipality, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, Telangana. The ceremony marked the beginning of a landmark educational initiative under Round Table India’s flagship programme, Freedom Through Education, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to empowering communities through quality education. The proposed school is envisioned as a modern educational institution catering to students from Classes I to X, providing essential academic infrastructure and a conducive learning environment for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

Tr. Anirudh Sompalli, Chairman, Round Table India – Area 9 (2026–27), highlighted the pressing need for accessible government school education in the region. He explained that the

surrounding communities comprise approximately 7,000 families living below the poverty line, with many children currently travelling considerable distances to pursue high school education in government institutions. The proposed integrated school aims to address this challenge by bringing quality educational infrastructure closer to these communities, reducing travel difficulties and encouraging greater school enrolment and continuity in education. The project is planned to include spacious and well-ventilated classrooms, science and STEM laboratories, digital learning facilities, a library, hygienic sanitation facilities and other essential amenities. “This is not merely the construction of a school; it is the foundation of thousands of dreams. Every child deserves access to quality education, irrespective of their economic background. Through this signature project, Round Table India – Area 9 aims to create an institution that will serve generations of children and leave behind a meaningful legacy for the community,” said Tr. Anirudh Sompalli. He further expressed the organisation’s vision of completing the necessary infrastructure at the earliest, with the objective of making the school operational from the next academic year, subject to the required approvals and completion of construction.

Chief Guest Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, highlighted the importance of modern educational infrastructure in government schools and the role of community-driven initiatives in strengthening public education.He appreciated Round Table India – Area 9 for undertaking a project aimed at improving educational accessibility and creating opportunities for children from underserved communities.

Shri Faizan Ahmed, IAS, Additional Collector, appreciated the organisation’s initiative to develop a comprehensive government school facility in the region and emphasised the importance of cooperation towards the timely completion of the project, recognising its potential to benefit children and families across the surrounding communities.

The Bhoomi Puja ceremony was graced by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Metropolitan Area & Urban Development, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished dignitaries included Shri Faizan Ahmed, IAS, Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal–Malkajgiri District, Government of Telangana; Shri C. V. Rao, Chairman, Image Hospitals

& CVR News; Mrs. Vanaja Sompalli, Director, Pressteels & Fabrications. The ceremony also witnessed the participation of Round Table India national and Area 9 leadership, honorary tablers, project team members, educators, community representatives and well-wishers. The presence of senior district administration officials further underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between government institutions and voluntary organisations in addressing local educational needs.

A Signature Project of Round Table India – Area 9

The Integrated Government School is being undertaken as a signature and legacy project of Round Table India – Area 9, with the collective efforts of its leadership, members, project mentors, architects and supporters.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Area 9 Executive Board (2026–27), comprising of, Tr. Anirudh Sompalli – Area 9 Chairman; Tr. Abhishek Agarwal – Area Secretary & Treasurer; Tr. B. Lokeshwar Reddy – Area Vice-Chairman; Tr. Kowshik Yakkala – Immediate Past Area Chairman. The Area 9 Projects Team, responsible for driving the initiative forward, comprises of Sq. Leg Nirmal Uppugundla (Project Mentor), LMF Tr. Chaitanya Chinnam, Tr. Bharat Varma Uddaraju, Tr. Pattabhi Ramayya, Tr. Gaurav Agarwal and Tr. Umang Daga.

The project also acknowledges the support and guidance of Area Honorary Tablers Sq. Leg Tadi Sandeep Reddy, Sq. Leg Sudhanshu Shah and Dilip Aravind, along with National Honorary Tabler Sq. Leg Ashish Sonthalia. The architectural vision and planning of the proposed school have been undertaken by Tr. Rajat Sanghvi of Makespace Architects, serving as the Principal Architect for the project.

Building a Stronger Tomorrow Through Education

The proposed school has been conceptualised as an integrated educational campus designed to provide children with a safe, inclusive and stimulating learning environment. Beyond the construction of classrooms, the initiative aims to strengthen the foundations of learning, encourage academic development and provide opportunities for children to pursue their aspirations without the barriers created by inadequate infrastructure. Through its flagship Freedom Through Education initiative, Round Table India has consistently worked towards improving educational infrastructure across the country. The Area 9 Integrated Government School represents a continuation of this commitment, bringing together the collective vision, resources and dedication of Tablers, supporters, donors and community stakeholders. The Bhoomi Puja ceremony concluded with traditional rituals and the laying of the foundation, symbolising the beginning of a new chapter in educational development for Dundigal and its surrounding communities.

With construction planned to commence immediately, Round Table India – Area 9 looks forward to transforming this collective dream into a lasting institution that will benefit generations of children.