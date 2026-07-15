JUST IN TIME Opens 100th Store, Celebrating Two Decades of Building India’s Most Trusted Destination for International Timepieces

India, 15th July, 2026: JUST IN TIME, India’s premier omnichannel destination for international watch brands, has reached a landmark milestone with the inauguration of its 100th boutique. This achievement further cements the company’s status as one of the country’s largest and most trusted specialty watch retailers. More than a numerical feat, it reflects nearly two decades of building an organisation built on authenticity, customer trust, retail innovation, and an enduring passion for fine watchmaking.

The landmark 100th boutique is located at Hughes Road, Mumbai, and represents JUST IN TIME’s most ambitious retail destination to date. Spanning approximately 1,500 sq. ft., the flagship has been created by combining four retail units into one expansive boutique, offering an elevated shopping experience dedicated exclusively to international watch brands. Designed with dedicated branded counters for every watchmaker, the boutique delivers a luxury shop-in-shop experience while showcasing an exceptional portfolio of premium Swiss, Japanese, and global brands, including Seiko, Sevenfriday, Swarovski, Movado, Versace, Ferragamo, among others. The flagship also marks the Mumbai launch of Ebel through JUST IN TIME and introduces Bulova, available exclusively at the Hughes Road flagship. Complementing the experience are two large LED screens on the store façade, creating a commanding premium brand presence.

Established in 2006 by Mr. Rajesh Chheda, JUST IN TIME was founded with a singular vision: to create a destination where Indian consumers could discover the world’s finest timepieces under one roof, supported by genuine products, expert guidance, and dependable after-sales service. At a time when organised watch retail in India was still emerging, the company pioneered a new retail format that brought together luxury, premium, fashion, and lifestyle watch brands within a single curated ecosystem.

Over the past twenty years, that vision has evolved into one of India’s most formidable retail success stories.

Today, JUST IN TIME operates 100+ boutiques across 20+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Indore, Raipur, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Noida, Hubballi, Vapi, and other fast-growing markets, making premium watch retail more accessible to consumers nationwide.

The company’s success is built on more than scale. JUST IN TIME has fostered an ecosystem centred on trust, authenticity, and service, serving over 15 million customers through authorised partnerships, official manufacturer warranties, dedicated after-sales support, and brand-authorised service capabilities.

The 100th boutique opens at a pivotal moment for India’s premium retail landscape. Rising disposable incomes, aspirational consumption, and growing appreciation for craftsmanship are fueling demand for international watch brands. By seamlessly integrating physical retail with digital commerce, JUST IN TIME has built one of India’s strongest omnichannel ecosystems, ensuring customers benefit from online convenience alongside immersive boutique experiences and personalised consultation.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Rajesh Chheda, Founder & Managing Director, JUST IN TIME, said:

“Crossing the 100-store milestone is a proud moment for everyone at JUST IN TIME and a testament to the strength of our long-term vision. From a single boutique in Mumbai to becoming one of India’s largest destinations for international watch brands, our journey has always been guided by authenticity, customer trust, and meaningful relationships with our brand partners. Every store represents our commitment to bringing the world’s finest watchmaking closer to Indian consumers while delivering an exceptional retail experience rooted in expertise and service. As India’s appetite for premium retail evolves, we remain focused on thoughtful expansion, entering new markets, and continually raising the benchmark for organised watch retail in the country.”

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ronak Shah, CEO, JUST IN TIME, said:

“Our 100th boutique is far more than another store opening; it represents the evolution of the experience we want every customer to have with Just In Time. The Hughes Road flagship brings together thoughtfully curated brand environments, elevated retail design, and personalised service to create a destination for watch enthusiasts and first-time buyers alike. As we continue to scale, our focus remains on building a seamless omnichannel ecosystem where customers enjoy the same confidence, expertise, and authenticity whether they shop in-store or online. This milestone reinforces our commitment to setting new benchmarks for organised watch retail in India while staying deeply customer-centric in everything we do.”

Looking ahead, JUST IN TIME is committed to accelerating its nationwide expansion into established metropolitan centres and emerging high-growth markets. The company will continue to elevate customer experiences through technology, personalised service, and a carefully curated portfolio of the world’s most sought-after watch brands. As it enters its next phase of growth, JUST IN TIME remains dedicated to making exceptional watchmaking accessible to every discerning consumer across India.