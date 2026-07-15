Salesforce and Tripura Join Hands: Building the State’s Digital Workforce

July 9th was a landmark day for Tripura’s future. The Government of Tripura, through its Directorate of Information Technology, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Salesforce at the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026. Through the MoU, Salesforce committed to collaborate with the DIT on digital skilling, capacity building and the strengthening of workforce readiness. The MoU highlights the State’s recognition that technology-led growth is ultimately anchored in people, skills and institutional capacity.

When it comes to digital systems, particularly for governance, the capabilities of the people using them is just as important as the infrastructure itself. When public officials, students and entrepreneurs are equipped with the skills needed to navigate and build on digital platforms we begin to see meaningful changes in the outcomes. By partnering with Salesforce, Tripura is working with one of the world’s leading providers of digital learning ecosystems to expand access to such skills.

The Salesforce partnership builds on the groundwork Tripura has laid for IT through investment friendly policies, competitive power tariffs and flexible land leasing, alongside its UNNOTI Digital Public Infrastructure platform and a Cyber Security Policy that supports responsible technology adoption. Additionally capital investment subsidies, power tariff support and bandwidth reimbursements are covered by other policies such as the Tripura IT/ITES Policy of 2022 and the Tripura Data Center Policy of 2021. The proposed Tripura IT and Data Ecosystem Zone, spanning 5.81 acres in Agartala, and a planned 10-acre IT Park with an accompanying AI Centre of Excellence are intended to provide the physical infrastructure for future investments. The State has also positioned itself as the first in India to complete all 51 priority areas under the Centre’s Deregulation Initiative and has been recognised as a Top Achiever under the Business Reform Action Plan 2024.

Aside from policies, in recent years Tripura has set a national benchmark when it comes to embracing technology for governance. In 2024, Tripura achieved the fastest and most expansive e-Office implementation in India, scaling from an initial State Secretariat launch in May 2023 to full coverage across all three tiers of Panchayati Raj by mid-2024. Having digitised its administrative backbone, the State is now preparing for the next phase of transformation.

A digitally capable workforce in Tripura, one where government officials can manage modern platforms, students can access industry relevant skills and entrepreneurs can participate in the digital economy, would offer the region a strong foundation for sustained growth. That is where the partnership’s skilling focus carries particular weight. Through its Trailhead platform, Salesforce will make available self paced learning modules, curated learning pathways and onboarding resources for a wide range of beneficiaries including students, government employees and aspiring entrepreneurs. The Directorate of Information Technology will play a central role in mobilising participants, facilitating access to devices and connectivity, and promoting adoption across departments, institutions and skill development agencies.

This approach addresses a specific opportunity for the region. Tripura produces thousands of technically qualified graduates each year, many of whom have historically sought opportunities outside the State. By enabling access to globally recognised digital skills and learning pathways, the partnership is expected to strengthen the local talent pipeline that emerging digital enterprises and service ecosystems can draw upon. While the MoU itself focuses on enabling access and coordination, it also creates a framework for deeper engagement over time as demand for advanced skills and training grows.

The Salesforce partnership arrives at a conclave that concluded with 43 MoUs and 11 Expressions of Interest worth upward of ₹10,000 crore in IT and allied sectors. Alongside investments in data centres, cloud infrastructure and AI driven systems, the emphasis on skilling introduces a critical dimension to Tripura’s development strategy. It suggests that the State’s digital ambitions are not limited to infrastructure creation but extend to building the human capital required to sustain it.

The collaboration reflects an understanding that the future of digital governance and economic development will be determined not only by the technologies that are deployed, but by the people who are equipped to use them. This development marks a major step towards a future where Tripura’s highly educated population gets the opportunities it needs and more importantly, it deserves.