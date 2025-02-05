Khalsa E-Vehicles Unveils Luka L5 in Muzaffarnagar: A New Era of Electric Mobility

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, February 5th, 2025: Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading commercial E-vehicles manufacturer is proud to launch its latest innovation, the Luka L5, in Muzaffarnagar. The launch was conducted by honorable Shri Narendra Bahadur Singh, Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Muzaffarnagar at Khalsa EV’s manufacturing plant located at Roorkee Road, Muzaffarnagar.

Luka L5 is a state of-the-art- electric three-wheeler which will redefine urban mobility with its impressive features, including a high-speed Lithium-ion battery, a range of 200 km, and superior performance capabilities. Powered by an advanced 11.77KW battery and a peak torque of 40NM, the vehicle reaches a top speed of 44 km/h. The innovative electric motor, coupled with an automatic gearbox, ensures a smooth and efficient driving experience. It takes just 4-5 hours for a full charge, making it an ideal solution for urban commutes and rban commute transport.

The Luka L5, will now be available in Muzaffarnagar via distribution network.

“We are extremely proud to introduce the Luka L5 in Muzaffarnagar, our home city. This marks a significant milestone for Khalsa EV as we continue to lead the way in providing sustainable and affordable electric mobility solutions,” said Shivam Narang, Managing Director of Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. “With this launch, we are not only offering an environmentally friendly option but also empowering our customers with greater economic benefits and mobility freedom. We are also very proud that we have Shri Navendra Bahadur Singh Ji today as our Chief Guest and we are extremely happy”

Khalsa E-Vehicles, which has been manufacturing electric rickshaws and carts for over a decade, has expanded its footprint across 18 states in India. The company operates a network of over 250 dealers and maintains seven warehouses across key locations in Bihar, Assam, Punjab, MP, Delhi, and Maharashtra. This extensive distribution network ensures that Khalsa EV can deliver reliable service and products to customers throughout the country.

Shri Narendra Bahadur Singh, ADM Muzaffarnagar, expressed his support for the initiative, saying, “The launch of the Luka L5 is an exciting development for Muzaffarnagar. It not only contributes to the environmental sustainability but also brings cutting-edge technology to the local market. We look forward to seeing how this innovation will benefit the region’s economy and transport ecosystem.”

Khalsa EV has ICAT Certifications in L3 e3w with 3 years battery warranty and GARC for L5 for passenger versions in Lithium-ion smart batteries with 5 years warranty. The target market of Khalsa ev includes urban commuters, gig economy drivers, small businesses, and those seeking affordable, sustainable transport.

