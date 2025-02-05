Karnataka Tourism Shines at OTM Mumbai 2025, Wins “Excellence Award – Group Participation

Karnataka Tourism made a remarkable impact at OTM Mumbai 2025, one of India’s premier travel trade shows, held at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. The Karnataka Pavilion, showcasing the state’s diverse tourism offerings, attracted significant attention from travel professionals, industry stakeholders, and media representatives.

The event was inaugurated by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of India, followed by an impressive panel of esteemed dignitaries. Their presence underscored the significance of OTM as a key platform for promoting tourism across India.

The Karnataka Pavilion highlighted the state’s rich heritage, vibrant culture, wildlife, and adventure tourism, reinforcing its position as a must-visit destination. Key attractions such as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, the spiritual circuits of the state, scenic hill stations, pristine beaches, and thriving ecotourism initiatives were prominently featured.

During the event, Karnataka Tourism successfully engaged in high-level B2B meetings, fostering collaborations with national and international travel trade partners. These interactions aimed to enhance inbound tourism and promote Karnataka as a year-round travel destination.

A moment of pride for Karnataka Tourism was winning the prestigious “Excellence Award – Group Participation” at OTM Mumbai 2025, recognizing the state’s outstanding presence and active participation at the event. This accolade further strengthens Karnataka’s reputation as a leading player in India’s tourism sector.

The delegation from Karnataka Tourism included senior officials, thirty-one industry stakeholders, and tour operators, all of whom contributed to the state’s successful representation. Interactive sessions, and immersive experiences at the pavilion added to the overall visitor engagement.

Karnataka Tourism remains committed to promoting sustainable and responsible tourism while continuing to offer unparalleled travel experiences to domestic and international tourists.