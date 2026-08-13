KMC Hospital Dr B R Ambedkar Circle Mangaluru in association with Mangaluru City Traffic Police Holds Ambulance Awareness Rally

Mangaluru, Aug 13: KMC Hospital Mangaluru in association with Mangaluru City Traffic Police organised an ambulance awareness rally on Thursday, with an aim to create public awareness about giving way to ambulances, following traffic rules and supporting timely emergency care.

The rally was flagged off from KMC Hospital , Dr . B.R. Ambedkar Circle , Mangaluru , by Shri.Mithun H.N. (IPS), DCP Law & Order, Mangaluru City Police , in the presence of Mr. Vijay Kumar (PSI)- Traffic Sub Division Mangaluru , along with representatives from KMC Hospital , Mangalore.

The rally covered a wide route across the city and surrounding areas, including Clock Tower, City Center, PVS, Kottara Chowki, Surathkal, Kulur, Kavoor, Bajpe, Kuntikana, Nanthoor, Farangipete, Pumpwell, Netravathi Bridge, Kankanady and returned to KMC Hospital , Dr . B.R. Ambedkar Circle , Mangaluru . The initiative, conducted in association with the traffic authorities, highlighted the importance of giving ambulances the right of way to ensure patients receive timely medical care.

Speaking on the initiative, Shri Mithun H.N. (IPS), DCP Law & Order, Mangaluru City Police said, “When an ambulance approaches with its siren and lights on, every second matters. Giving way is not merely a traffic courtesy. It can determine how quickly a critically ill or injured patient reaches the care they need. Responsible driving, avoiding unnecessary congestion and following traffic rules are small actions that can make a significant difference during an emergency.”

More than 50 Ambulance & Auto drivers participated in the event where Mr. Vijay Kumar (PSI)- Traffic Sub Division Mangaluru ) gave awareness on road safety guidelines. KMC Hospital also recognised and honoured many “First Responders’, the people who helped patients reach the hospital and get timely emergency care when needed.

Dr . Jeedhu Radhakrishnan, Cluster Head – Emergency Medicine, KMC Hospital Mangaluru , said, “Emergency care begins well before a patient reaches the hospital . Through our five outreach centres, we have treated over 7,800 patients, trained more than 12,500 people through over 250 first aid programmes, issued over 300 First Responder certificates and distributed more than 250 first aid boxes. These efforts, along with advanced ambulance support, help ensure timely care when every minute matters. The public also has a vital role in keeping ambulance routes clear and seeking help without delay.” Dr . Dattatraya Prabhu, Head – Critical Care, KMC Hospital Mangaluru , said “Emergency & Critical Care treatment does not always begin after a patient reaches the hospital . With an advanced life support ambulance , assessment, monitoring and certain critical interventions can begin while the patient is being transported. This is particularly important in conditions such as heart attack, stroke, severe injuries and other medical emergencies where delays can affect outcomes. The public also has an important role. Keeping the ambulance route clear and not wasting time before seeking medical help can save lives.”

The rally also stressed the importance of recognising emergencies early and seeking medical assistance without delay. Conditions such as heart attack and stroke require urgent evaluation, while workplace injuries, road accidents and serious incidents at home may also require immediate emergency care.

The hospital reiterated that its 24-hour Emergency Medicine and ambulance services are available to provide timely medical assistance. The MARS ambulance rally served as a public awareness initiative to encourage safer road behaviour and greater cooperation between motorists, emergency responders and traffic authorities, helping emergency vehicles reach patients without avoidable delays.