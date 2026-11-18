Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18: A prescription refill rarely makes news. For a family that needs the same medicine every month, though, it matters whether the pharmacy nearby has it in stock and whether the price fits the household budget. That ordinary experience is where the story of Kolkata Pharmacy begins.

PharmActive Health & Wellness launched Kolkata Pharmacy at Lake Market in March 2026 to make prescription medicines and everyday healthcare essentials easier to find and afford. The brand now serves customers across Kolkata and surrounding areas, with stores in Lake Market, Lake Gardens, Kasba, Sakuntala Park, Salt Lake, Naktala, Lake Town, Sonarpur and Baruipur. PharmActive has announced the approval of its trademark application for Kolkata Pharmacy, a milestone in the development of its retail brand.

What a Neighbourhood Pharmacy Can Do Well

Customers come in for different reasons. One may be collecting medicines for a parent. Another may be fitting a monthly refill into the journey home from work. For both, a nearby store and competitive pricing matter. Local home delivery within the stores’ service areas gives customers another way to get what they need when a visit is difficult.

For a chain serving several neighbourhoods, keeping medicines available begins with understanding what customers buy at each store. The medicines people regularly ask for in Lake Market may differ from those in Baruipur. Kolkata Pharmacy uses store-level sales patterns to guide replenishment, so the stock on each store’s shelves reflects what its own customers come in for.

The Work Behind the Counter

PharmActive Health & Wellness also supplies independent pharmacies through its wholesale business. That distribution experience shapes how Kolkata Pharmacy plans purchases and replenishes its stores. As the chain grows, the focus is on getting those basics right across locations, while giving each store room to respond to local demand.

“A pharmacy earns a customer’s trust one visit at a time. If someone is picking up the same medicine for a parent every month, they remember whether we made that errand easy,” said Jigar Mehta, Managing Partner of PharmActive Health & Wellness. “That’s what ‘We Promise, We Deliver’ means to us. It guides what we keep on the shelf, how we price it and how we serve customers when they can’t come to the store.”

We Promise, We Deliver

Kolkata Pharmacy: Aapke Paas, Aapke Liye

Har mahine ki dawa ho, ghar ke liye healthcare essentials ho, ya parents ke prescription ka refill, Kolkata Pharmacy brings these everyday needs closer to home. Visit your neighbourhood store or check with the team for home delivery in your area.

Our journey began at Lake Market in March 2026. Since then, customers across Kolkata and nearby areas have made us part of their everyday routines. With our trademark application now approved, we’re marking a milestone in the journey we began at that first store.

We Promise, We Deliver

Kolkata Pharmacy: Apnar Parar Pharmacy

Every neighbourhood has its familiar stops. The pharmacy is often one of them, especially when someone at home takes regular medicines. Kolkata Pharmacy started at Lake Market in March 2026 with that familiar role in mind.

From Sakuntala Park and Salt Lake to Sonarpur and Baruipur, each neighbourhood brings its own needs. We use what customers buy at each store to guide what we keep on its shelves. The approval of our trademark application marks another step in building a pharmacy brand with roots in Kolkata’s neighbourhoods.

We Promise, We Deliver

Kolkata Pharmacy: Your Neighbourhood Pharmacy

Kolkata Pharmacy offers prescription medicines, everyday healthcare essentials and local home delivery within its service areas. Launched at Lake Market in March 2026, the chain now serves customers across Kolkata and nearby areas.

The brand is operated by PharmActive Health & Wellness, a Kolkata-based business that also supplies medicines to independent pharmacies. It brings that distribution experience to the retail network, using demand at each store to guide stock planning and replenishment. PharmActive has announced the approval of its trademark application for Kolkata Pharmacy.

We Promise, We Deliver

A Kolkata Pharmacy storefront. The neighbourhood pharmacy chain is operated by PharmActive Health & Wellness.