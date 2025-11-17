Kolkata Shines as Karma International Hosts The Glam Awards 2025 with Tollywood Stars in Attendance

The City of Joy turned into a glittering pageant of lights, glamour and creative celebration as Karma International Beauty Events & Entertainment hosted The Glam Awards 2025 at the Altaire Boutiques Hotel in Salt Lake, Sector V. The highly anticipated event drew an impressive lineup of Tollywood celebrities, beauty industry leaders, and creative professionals from across India and beyond, turning the evening into one of the most talked-about cultural highlights of the year.

The night’s biggest crowd-pullers were Tollywood superstar Dev and acclaimed actress Idhika Paul, whose presence elevated the event and sparked waves of excitement among the audience. Their arrival on the red carpet quickly became a focal point of the evening, with fans, influencers and media professionals capturing every moment of their interaction with the crowd and honourees.

A Night Where Beauty, Talent and Vision Converged

Organised by Karma International, The Glam Awards 2025 sought to recognise and celebrate the diverse achievements of individuals shaping India’s beauty, fashion, entertainment and entrepreneurial landscapes. More than 150 industry professionals attended, including celebrity stylists, fashion influencers, photographers, makeup artists, business founders and event creators. The event venue shimmered with energy as attendees exchanged ideas, shared stories, and applauded the groundbreaking work of their peers.

Throughout the evening, the atmosphere remained electric—from the vibrant red-carpet entries to emotionally charged award presentations. The ceremony served as a reminder of how the creative community continues to evolve, innovate and push boundaries, even as new challenges and opportunities reshape the industry’s future.

Both Dev and Idhika Paul acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the rising talent. They spoke passionately about the importance of nurturing India’s creative ecosystem and applauded the young professionals determined to build lasting careers in increasingly competitive fields. Their words resonated with the audience, particularly with independent artists and new entrepreneurs looking for recognition and encouragement on a larger platform.

Honouring Excellence Beyond Borders

One of the standout aspects of The Glam Awards 2025 was its emphasis on inclusivity and international representation. Karma International highlighted the power of creativity to unite people across cultures, celebrating talent not just from India but also from neighbouring countries.

Among the key award recipients were:

Best Makeup Artist Award — ⁠Aklima akter (Bangladesh)

Recognised for her innovative techniques and artistic mastery, Aklima akter has rapidly become a notable figure in South Asian beauty industries. Her work was celebrated for its transformative quality and creative depth.

Best Event Organiser Award — Deep Parek (Gujarat)

Deep Parek received praise for his exceptional event planning capabilities, particularly his attention to detail and ability to execute large-scale concepts with precision.

Best Rising Businessman of the Year — L.M. Enterprise (West Bengal)

Awarded for demonstrating remarkable growth and entrepreneurial spirit, the company has quickly become a symbol of West Bengal’s emerging business potential.

Best Beauty Event Organiser Award — Anjana Roy (West Bengal)

Anjana Roy ’s consistent dedication to the events industry and her leadership in curating memorable beauty-related showcases earned her one of the night’s most respected honours.

Best Digital Marketing Company — We Alll Creative Advertising Agency (Kolkata)

Acknowledged for their impactful digital campaigns, the company played a significant role in promoting The Glam Awards 2025. Their work has helped numerous brands expand their visibility and connect with wider audiences.

These awards highlighted not only individual excellence but also the broader transformation happening within the creative and entrepreneurial sectors—where talent, technology and innovation converge to create influential voices and successful brands.

A notable aspect of this year’s awards was the digital strategy that helped amplify it. We Alll Creative Advertising Agency partnered closely with Karma International over several months to build anticipation, promote the nominees, and position The Glam Awards 2025 as a premium event in the beauty and entertainment domains.

Their campaigns contributed significantly to the turnout and visibility of the awards night, particularly on social media platforms where real-time snippets, red-carpet looks and behind-the-scenes interactions generated buzz across India.

A Night of Dreams, Determination and New Beginnings

As the event drew to a close, the prevailing message echoed through the hall: The Glam Awards 2025 was far more than a ceremony—it was a tribute to every dreamer striving to rise, shine and create their own place under the spotlight. The evening reinforced the belief that India’s creative industries continue to grow not only because of established stars but also due to the relentless efforts of emerging talents who refuse to give up on their ambitions.

At the heart of this celebration stands Anjana Roy, the driving force behind Karma International. Her vision of building a platform that recognises diverse creative achievements has helped The Glam Awards evolve into a respected global-stage initiative. Her leadership continues to inspire countless artists, entrepreneurs and professionals who seek acknowledgment and opportunity in a rapidly changing industry.

With its growing scale and international participation, The Glam Awards is poised to expand even further in the coming years. Organisers have expressed their commitment to making the event a beacon for creativity, inclusivity and artistic excellence.

As Kolkata bid farewell to an evening of glamour and heartfelt stories, one sentiment remained clear—the spirit of creativity shines brightest when supported, celebrated and shared with the world. The Glam Awards 2025 proved to be a powerful reminder that every artistic journey deserves recognition, and every creator has a role in shaping the future of beauty and entertainment.