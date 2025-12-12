Korum Mall Hosts 25th Pinnacle Mega Chess Championship

Thane, Dec 12: Korum Mall, Thane is all set to welcome chess champs for the 25th Pinnacle mega chess championship on Sunday, 14th December 2025, organised by Pinnacle Chess Events under the aegis of the Thane District Chess Association. With two dedicated sessions across multiple age groups, the event promises a lively day of strategy, focus and healthy competition for budding players.

Players from categories Under 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 16 will get the chance to test their skills over the board. Exciting prizes, including trophies, gifts and special awards for top performers and a special championship award for leading academy, school or club add to the enthusiasm, making Korum Mall a vibrant hub for young chess talent and their supporters on tournament day.

When: 14th December, 2025

Where: Korum Mall, Thane

Entry fee is ₹700 per session, or ₹1300 for both sessions, with registrations at this rate accepted until 10th December 2025; from 11th December onwards, the fee is ₹800 per entry, subject to seat availability.