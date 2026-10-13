Krispy Kreme to Expand Across New York Metro Area

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct 13 — Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) (“Krispy Kreme”, “KKI”, or the “Company”) today announced a franchise development agreement with Original Entrepreneurs LLC (“Original Entrepreneurs”) to open 33 Krispy Kreme shops across the New York metro area over the next five years, expanding the brand’s presence in one of the country’s largest consumer markets.

The shops will be developed in New York City and the surrounding region, including Long Island and New Jersey. The Original Entrepreneurs group, a long-time Krispy Kreme franchisee and experienced quick-service restaurant operator, currently operates 12 Krispy Kreme shops.

“We’re pleased to continue growing with Original Entrepreneurs,” said Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth. “This development agreement reflects our focus on capital-light franchise growth and enables us to expand with an operator that has deep expertise building and operating Krispy Kreme shops in a competitive market.”

“We’re proud of our long-standing relationship with Krispy Kreme and confident in the strength of the brand,” said Karl Halligan, Principal of Original Entrepreneurs.

“We look forward to building on that relationship and continuing to expand Krispy Kreme’s presence across the New York metro area,” said John Mondry, Principal of Original Entrepreneurs.