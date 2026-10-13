Zoetis Appoints Iris Knobloch to its Board of Directors

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct 13 — Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) today announced the appointment of Iris Knobloch to its Board of Directors, effective as of December 1, 2026. With decades of experience across global media and consumer businesses, Ms. Knobloch brings a distinct combination of international leadership, proven public company board experience across financial services, hospitality and media, and deep consumer and digital expertise to the Zoetis Board. She currently serves on the boards of Deezer S.A., Lazard, Inc. and Vail Resorts, Inc., and has built a track record of effective governance across complex, global organizations.

Ms. Knobloch has served as President of the Festival de Cannes, a leading international film festival, since July 2022 and is the first woman to hold the position. From 2021 to July 2022, she served as Chair and CEO of I2PO S.A. prior to its business combination with Deezer S.A., a global music streaming platform, when she transitioned to Deezer’s Board of Directors where she has served as its Chair of the Board since January 2023. Ms. Knobloch previously held senior executive positions at WarnerMedia and its predecessor companies, global media and entertainment businesses, including as President of WarnerMedia in France, Germany, the Benelux, Austria and Switzerland.

“We are delighted to welcome Iris Knobloch to the Zoetis Board of Directors. Iris brings a rare combination of strengths: deep expertise in consumer strategy, extensive digital transformation and technology experience, and a disciplined approach to brand stewardship across global markets,” said Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer of Zoetis. “Her experience leading businesses through meaningful transitions and navigating diverse regulatory environments will add meaningful perspective as we face evolving industry dynamics, explore new ways to connect with pet owners and continue to provide our innovative products to customers across the globe.”

“We are pleased to welcome Iris to the Zoetis Board of Directors. The Board is committed to supporting the company’s strategy to innovate and deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers. Iris brings a global point of view shaped by decades of experience across media and consumer businesses, a track record of effective board service and a deep understanding of evolving consumer behavior that will be an asset to our Board,” said Michael McCallister, Zoetis Board Chair.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Knobloch was responsible for Time Warner’s International Relations and Strategic Policy for Europe and practiced law with O’Melveny & Meyers and Noerr, Stiefenhofer & Lutz. Ms. Knobloch brings extensive public company board experience across global consumer, financial services, media and digital businesses. She has served as a director of Lazard, Inc., a global financial advisory and asset management firm, since April 2018, and Vail Resorts, Inc., a global hospitality business, since February 2024. Ms. Knobloch has previously served on the boards of Accor S.A., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, SE, Central European Media Enterprises N.V. and Axel Springer SE. She is also a Governor of the American Hospital of Paris and a member of the Supervisory Board of the BMW Foundation Herbert Quandt, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to advancing responsible leadership and contributing to peaceful, just and sustainable societies. She holds a Doctorate in Law from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet and a Master of Laws from New York University.

“I am honored to be joining the Zoetis Board of Directors at such a compelling moment for the company. With a strong legacy as the leader in animal health, I was drawn to the strength of its strategy, commitment to innovation and the quality of its leadership,” said Iris Knobloch. “I look forward to working with the Board to support the company as it explores new and innovative ways to continue creating value for customers and the animals in their care.”

With Ms. Knobloch’s appointment, Zoetis will increase the size of its Board of Directors from 12 to 13 members, effective as of December 1, 2026.