Lancôme Redefines Luxury in Lip, Fragrance & Skincare Innovation

Idôle NOW: A New Dawn in Modern Perfumery

Step into a luminous new era with Idôle NOW, Lancôme’s radiant floral scent infused with nature and elevated by science. Reinventing the iconic Clean & Glow accord, it blends sustainably extracted Orchid accord and Rice extract, wrapped in warm vanilla tones. Created with breakthrough scent trek technology, Idôle NOW celebrates bold femininity and collective change. Encased in a fiery sunrise bottle, it’s a symbol of a new generation ready to lead with light, strength, and unity.

Lip Idôle Squalane-12 ButterGlow™: The Future of Lip Beauty is Here

Lancôme proudly introduces Lip Idôle Squalane-12 ButterGlow™, a groundbreaking lip hybrid that fuses intense hydration with vibrant color. Powered by 12% plant-based squalane and 96% natural-origin ingredients, this next-gen formula delivers a buttery-soft finish, long-lasting moisture, and 18 universally flattering shades curated by Lisa Eldridge and Sheika Daley. Enriched with biotech rose oil, ceramides, shea and jojoba butter, it offers clinically proven results—reducing dryness and fine lines in just 7 days. Housed in rose gold, crystal-inspired packaging, Lip Idôle ButterGlow™ is where lip care meets couture color.

Génifique Ultimate: One Year of Repair in One Week

Lancôme revolutionizes skincare with Génifique Ultimate, the new-age serum that repairs one year of visible skin damage in just one week. Backed by 27 years of research and 10 patents, the formula features Beta-Glucan-CM—a biotech-powered active proven to accelerate skin recovery and outperform hyaluronic acid. With 90 trillion Beta-Glucans in every drop, plus pre- and probiotic fractions, pure licorice extract, and high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid, Génifique Ultimate delivers unparalleled results in radiance, smoothness, and firmness. Refillable, sensorial, and designed for all skin types, it is the new standard in repair science.

With this I would like to explore participating in Raksha Bandhan gifting guide, beauty round-up, or festive feature, these icons represent the best of what beauty can offer in 2025.