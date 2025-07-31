Comau Completes its Acquisition of Automha, Expanding the Companies’ Leadership in Advanced Logistics Automation

Turin, Bergamo – July 31, 2025 – Comau has completed its acquisition of Automha, an Italian company specializing in warehousing and automated intralogistics systems. This investment marks a significant step in Comau’s journey to expand its capabilities and market presence in the rapidly growing logistics and warehouse automation sector.

The purchase is perfectly aligned with Comau’s strategy to accelerate diversification into high-growth markets by leveraging its strong foundation in industrial robotics, software-driven automation, and human-centric technology. With Automha, Comau significantly enhances its offering of high-performance and scalable solutions, reconfirming and strengthening its Italian roots and operations.

The transaction will also ensure continuity for Automha’s existing structure and customers while enabling expanded global presence and service capabilities under the Comau brand. Automha will continue to operate with the same organization and strategic vision, keeping people, quality and innovation at its core. Franco Togni retains his position as CEO while Gianni Togni and Roberta Togni, in addition to continuing in their current roles, have joined the Comau Executive Committee to contribute to the ongoing development of both companies.

Moreover, given that Comau and Automha offer fully complementary capabilities, their collaboration will enhance the mutual project and customer portfolios of the companies.