Leonardo DRS Awarded JIATF-401 IDIQ Contract to Accelerate Delivery of Tactical Expeditionary Sensing Capabilities for Critical Counter UAS Mission

ARLINGTON, Va.– Oct. 14, 2026 – Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today that it has been awarded a $500 million ceiling indefinite-delivery/ indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with three-year period of performance from the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401). The award positions DRS to support JIATF-401 mission needs through the rapid fielding of operationally relevant capabilities.

The JIATF-401 IDIQ is designed to increase speed and agility in delivering vetted Counter UAS (C-UAS) technologies and systems to operators. Under this contract, DRS will be eligible to compete for task orders that enable the rapid delivery of integrated C-UAS sensing capabilities supporting force protection and low-altitude air defense missions.

“Today’s threat environment is evolving faster than ever, and our customers need proven capabilities delivered at operational speed,” said John Baylouny, president and chief executive officer of Leonardo DRS. “This JIATF IDIQ positions DRS to accelerate the delivery of integrated C-UAS sensing technologies through rapid fielding of operationally relevant capabilities that help protect forces and strengthen low-altitude air defense as new threats emerge.”

“Our counter UAS and air defense radars have demonstrated proven detection, tracking, and force protection performance in operational environments,” said Max Cohen, senior vice president, general manager at Leonardo DRS RADA Technologies business unit. “We design, manufacture, and deliver combat-proven sensing systems at speed, and we’re ready now to support JIATF with mission-ready expeditionary radar capability that can be fielded rapidly as operational needs for C-UAS evolve.”

DRS manufacturers combat-proven radar and sensing solutions that support mission sets including counter-UAS, counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar, and short-range air defense, helping to provide persistent situational awareness and threat tracking for deployed forces. Backed by deep mission expertise and rapid design and manufacturing capabilities, the team supports customers from concept through production and sustainment to meet evolving threats with speed, scale, and reliability.

This IDIQ contract award positions DRS to compete for future task orders throughout the contract’s period of performance.