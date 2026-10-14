Brainomix and Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Partner to Bring Patient Perspectives to AI-Powered Pulmonary Fibrosis Care

OXFORD, UK and CHICAGO, October 14th, 2026 – Brainomix, a leading medtech company specializing in AI-powered imaging tools for lung disease and stroke, today announced a new partnership with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) to bring the voices of patients and caregivers into exploring how AI-powered imaging could support the care of people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and other fibrotic interstitial lung diseases (ILD).

The partnership will focus on understanding patients’ perspectives when e-Lung quantitative CT analysis is incorporated into clinicians’ assessment workflow. The research will explore how access to objective quantitative CT metrics could enhance clinicians’ understanding of changes in disease over time, while examining how these insights are experienced and understood by patients. The initiative will also explore how these imaging insights could support more informed conversations between patients and their healthcare teams, including discussions around treatment decisions.

Brainomix 360 e-Lung is an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-powered image analysis tool that provides automatic quantifications and visualizations of radiographic features in lung CT scans. Clinicians can use these outputs to aid in their diagnostic assessment of lung diseases.

With its deep connection to the PF and ILD community and extensive expertise in patient education, research and care, the PFF is uniquely positioned to help guide this initiative. The Foundation will draw on its patient and caregiver community and its understanding of both the clinical and lived experience of pulmonary fibrosis, helping ensure patient perspectives remain central to the programme. Through its Care Center Network, the PFF also connects medical centers with expertise in diagnosing and treating fibrotic lung diseases and in patient-oriented research.

The programme is part of PROGRESS-PPF, a broader research initiative between Brainomix and Boehringer Ingelheim, exploring the potential of quantitative CT imaging tools to provide objective metrics that support clinicians in their assessment of disease progression in patients with progressive pulmonary fibrosis. The new collaboration with the PFF builds on that work by bringing the patient perspectives to the forefront, exploring how these imaging insights can support meaningful conversations between patients and clinicians.

“Patients are at the heart of everything we are trying to achieve with e-Lung,” said Dr. Michalis Papadakis, CEO and Co-Founder of Brainomix. “While our technology can provide new imaging tools for lung disease, we need to understand how those tools inform clinical understanding and how that information is communicated to and understood by the people living with the disease. Our partnership with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation will help us listen directly to patients and caregivers and explore how AI-powered imaging tools can support greater understanding, communication and shared decision-making.”

The partnership will explore what patients want to know about their disease, how they respond to visual and quantitative outputs, and where e-Lung may provide the greatest value across their care. It will also explore how clinician imaging-derived insights could support conversations with patients about whether to start, continue or change treatment, particularly when changes in disease may not be evident from symptoms alone.

“People living with pulmonary fibrosis and their caregivers bring an essential perspective to the development of new approaches to understanding and managing this disease,” said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. “The PFF is deeply connected to the PF and ILD community and has a long-standing commitment to advancing research, education and care. We are pleased to partner with Brainomix to bring that patient voice and expertise into exploring how AI-powered quantitative imaging tools can be used in care. By listening directly to the community, we can better understand what information patients find valuable and how it can support conversations with their healthcare teams.”

The partnership reflects Brainomix and PFF’s shared commitment to further advancing a patient-centred approach to pulmonary fibrosis care, where new technologies are developed and evaluated with a clear understanding of the needs, experiences and priorities of the people they are intended to serve.