LOTS Wholesale Expands Footprint in Delhi NCR with New 38,000-Square-Foot Store in Greater Noida

New Delhi, December 05th, 2024: LOTS Wholesale Solutions today announced the grand opening of its new store in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Spread over 38,000-square-foot, this new store is LOTS’ sixth location in the Delhi NCR region, marking another milestone in the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint across India.

LOTS Wholesale Solutions (a brand operated by CP Wholesale India Pvt. Ltd.), part of the USD 97 billion Charoen Pokphand Group (“CP Group”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of CP Axtra Public Company Limited (“CP Axtra”) from Thailand. The Greater Noida store is designed to be a one-stop destination for businesses, offering over 4,000 high-quality products at wholesale prices. Catering to a diverse customer base, including retailers, HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Caterers), and small business operators, the store provides a wide array of products, from groceries and fresh produce to kitchen equipment and HoReCa supplies, all under one roof. This location further distinguishes itself with its enhanced focus on HoReCa (Hotels, Restaurants, and Caterers) and food service solutions, featuring a broader range of products tailored to their specific needs, including a premium selection of locally sourced fresh and frozen products. The store’s spacious layout features open aisles, ensuring convenience and easy navigation for busy restaurant owners and caterers.

With the commencement of a new store in Greater Noida, LOTS is expected to create jobs for over 150 youth, contributing significantly to the local community. As part of its commitment to sustainability, the new store incorporates eco-friendly initiatives, including energy-efficient lighting and low-energy consumption systems. Plans are also underway for the installation of a solar power plant, reinforcing LOTS’ dedication to environmentally conscious business practices.

Nishant Rayirath, Managing Director of LOTS Wholesale Solutions, said “We are thrilled to bring the LOTS Wholesale Solutions experience to Greater Noida. This new store represents our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes by providing access to high-quality products at competitive prices. We are particularly excited about the enhanced focus on HoReCa and the introduction of premium international gourmet products, catering to the evolving needs of the food service industry and the broader business community.”

LOTS’ strategic selection of Greater Noida underscores the region’s rapid expansion and thriving commercial ecosystem within the Delhi NCR region. Fueled by the increasing retail demand and major infrastructure developments such as the Noida International Airport, Noida Expressway, this store has an immense growth potential. The city’s strong base of HoReCa businesses, retailers, offices, institutions and small business operators aligns perfectly with LOTS’ target customer base.

LOTS is also committed to supporting local businesses and the community at large. The company sources most of its products from local vendors and is actively exploring partnerships with entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh. LOTS aims to become a vital part of the Greater Noida community by creating jobs, supporting local suppliers, and actively contributing to the local economy. With the opening of its Greater Noida store, LOTS Wholesale Solutions continues its expansion across India, bringing its unique wholesale experience to more businesses and communities.