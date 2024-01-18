Lux Lifestyle LA Monte Club delivered at Omkar Alta Monte in Malad

Mumbai, 18th January 2024: Mumbai’s leading redevelopment firm Omkar Realtors has delivered La Monte, a lifestyle club in its premium residential project Alta Monte located in Malad East.

Comparatively, La Monte stands out as the grandest clubhouse in a residential complex viz a viz lifestyle amenities provided within similar premium residential project offerings in Mumbai. With a majority of amenities and services fully functional at the club, additional amenities are expected to be functional shortly.

Omkar Alta Monte is the western suburb’s most conveniently located premium residential gated community with spacious and well-designed apartments.

Key amenities of LA Monte Club:

Largest Banquet Hall: Boasting the title of the grandest banquet hall in a residential society club and comparable to 5-star hotel venues, LA Monte Club is set to become the go-to destination for high-end events and gatherings with separate veg & non-veg kitchens.

Infinity Pool with a View: The serene infinity pool offers a breathtaking hill view, overlooking the lush Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the distance.

Deck Level Landscaped Party Area: Perfect for hosting stylish outdoor parties, this area combines scenic beauty with luxury.

Private 18-Seater Posh Mini Theatre: A movie experience like no other, offering privacy and comfort in a premium setting.

Cafeteria and Dining Options: Catering to all tastes with separate veg and non-veg kitchens, ensuring a gourmet experience for everyone.

Fully Equipped Gym: State-of-the-art facilities for health and fitness enthusiasts with private training options`.

Snooker Room and Table Tennis Room: Dedicated spaces for indoor sports enthusiasts.

Creche and Yoga Studio: Catering to the needs of all age groups, from playful spaces for kids to a tranquil yoga studio for wellness.

Convenience Store: Ensuring daily necessities are just a step away.

Additional Amenities: The club also boasts a host of other facilities such as Aqua Gym, Jacuzzi, Salon & Spa, Juice Bar, Massage Room and Barbeque apart from sports amenities in the external zone within the complex, making it a comprehensive lifestyle destination.

Apart from functional amenities, the clubhouse will soon be introducing guest rooms, two meeting rooms, a board room, a card room, a library, a 40-seater mini theatre and a lounge area.

The project consists of a personalized entry with an access card for elevators and separate service elevators for household help and concierge facilities. The project also provides a special care area for drivers such as a waiting room and shower facility.

This project is strategically located on the Western Express Highway, providing a panoramic view of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Malad as a location houses several prominent retail outlets, malls, educational institutions, renowned hospitals and restaurants and has a pulsating nightlife.

The Malad–Goregaon belt in the western suburbs is seeing a heightened interest among home buyers from across Mumbai. This is due to the connectivity factor where Metro Line 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar and Line 7 from Dahisar to Gundavali, Andheri (E) in the western suburbs has given a boost to housing demand in this area. These projects have enhanced connectivity, improved ease of travelling and reduced travel time by more than half.