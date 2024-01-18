Lux Lifestyle LA Monte Club delivered at Omkar Alta Monte in Malad

January 18, 2024 Sujata Business 0

Mumbai, 18th January 2024: Mumbai’s leading redevelopment firm Omkar Realtors has delivered La Monte, a lifestyle club in its premium residential project Alta Monte located in Malad East.

Comparatively, La Monte stands out as the grandest clubhouse in a residential complex viz a viz lifestyle amenities provided within similar premium residential project offerings in Mumbai. With a majority of amenities and services fully functional at the club, additional amenities are expected to be functional shortly.

Omkar LA Monte Club - Reception Area

Omkar Alta Monte is the western suburb’s most conveniently located premium residential gated community with spacious and well-designed apartments.

Key amenities of LA Monte Club:

Largest Banquet Hall: Boasting the title of the grandest banquet hall in a residential society club and comparable to 5-star hotel venues, LA Monte Club is set to become the go-to destination for high-end events and gatherings with separate veg & non-veg kitchens.

Infinity Pool with a View: The serene infinity pool offers a breathtaking hill view, overlooking the lush Sanjay Gandhi National Park in the distance.

Deck Level Landscaped Party Area: Perfect for hosting stylish outdoor parties, this area combines scenic beauty with luxury.

Infinity Pool

Private 18-Seater Posh Mini Theatre: A movie experience like no other, offering privacy and comfort in a premium setting.

Cafeteria and Dining Options: Catering to all tastes with separate veg and non-veg kitchens, ensuring a gourmet experience for everyone.

Fully Equipped Gym: State-of-the-art facilities for health and fitness enthusiasts with private training options`.

Snooker Room and Table Tennis Room: Dedicated spaces for indoor sports enthusiasts.

Creche and Yoga Studio: Catering to the needs of all age groups, from playful spaces for kids to a tranquil yoga studio for wellness.

Convenience Store: Ensuring daily necessities are just a step away.

Additional Amenities: The club also boasts a host of other facilities such as Aqua Gym, Jacuzzi, Salon & Spa, Juice Bar, Massage Room and Barbeque apart from sports amenities in the external zone within the complex, making it a comprehensive lifestyle destination.

Apart from functional amenities, the clubhouse will soon be introducing guest rooms, two meeting rooms, a board room, a card room, a library, a 40-seater mini theatre and a lounge area.

The project consists of a personalized entry with an access card for elevators and separate service elevators for household help and concierge facilities. The project also provides a special care area for drivers such as a waiting room and shower facility.

This project is strategically located on the Western Express Highway, providing a panoramic view of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Malad as a location houses several prominent retail outlets, malls, educational institutions, renowned hospitals and restaurants and has a pulsating nightlife.

The Malad–Goregaon belt in the western suburbs is seeing a heightened interest among home buyers from across Mumbai. This is due to the connectivity factor where Metro Line 2A from Dahisar to DN Nagar and Line 7 from Dahisar to Gundavali, Andheri (E) in the western suburbs has given a boost to housing demand in this area. These projects have enhanced connectivity, improved ease of travelling and reduced travel time by more than half.