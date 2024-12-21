Magellanic Cloud Joins Skill India Mission as Recognized Training Provider for PMKVY 4.0, Backed by NSDC and TSSC

India, 21 December 2024: Magellanic Cloud (BSE: MCLOUD), a prominent leader in the global technology landscape, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a training provider for the Skill India Mission under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0. The company has received accreditation from the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC). This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing skill development in India, aligning with national initiatives aimed at fostering a skilled workforce.

The RTP certification strengthens Magellanic Cloud’s contributions to the Skill India Mission, focusing on the recruitment, training, and deployment of individuals in the telecom sector across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Backed by TSSC’s expertise in training, placement, and industry networking, this initiative positions the company as a key enabler of employment opportunities and skill development in critical regions.

Through this collaboration, Magellanic Cloud aims to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the telecom industry, aligning with the government’s vision of a digitally connected India. Backed by TSSC’s expertise in training, placement, and industry networking, this initiative positions the company as a key enabler of employment opportunities and skill development in critical regions.

Joseph Sudheer Thumma, CEO of Magellanic Cloud, stated, “This accolade reflects our efforts to drive change in India’s telecom sector. Our mission is to build a future-ready workforce equipped to accelerate the nation’s fiberization and digital connectivity goals. By bridging talent gaps in critical regions, we aim to support local economies, inspire innovation, and lay the foundation for India’s leadership in the global digital revolution.”

With fiberization attaining a priority focus for ecosystem players in the telecom domain, reported estimates reflect that the country will require 22 million skilled workers to support advancements in 5G and IoT applications. This is expected to create approximately 4 million new jobs within the digital communications sector alone.

This milestone reflects Magellanic Cloud’s dedication to creating a sustainable talent pipeline while enhancing the telecom sector’s capacity to support rapid advancements in fiberization and connectivity.