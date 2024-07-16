Magma Profitably Crosses 300 Crore Run Rate, Eyes 500 Crore by Year-End

July 16, 2024,Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India : Magma, a one-stop B2B manufacturing solutions provider, proudly announces its significant milestone of surpassing Rs. 300 Crore run rate. The company is on track to reach an impressive Rs. 500 Crore run rate by the end of this fiscal year.

Magma’s rapid growth is attributed to its comprehensive range of solutions and strategic initiatives. Recently, the company has successfully onboarded five captive facilities under its Magma Powered Suppliers program. This expansion solidifies Magma’s position as a comprehensive manufacturing solutions provider, specializing in the supply of preprocessed raw materials, strategic inputs, and leveraging its advanced R&D capabilities and manufacturing excellence.

Magma offers a diverse range of solutions designed to enhance manufacturing efficiency and productivity, including reliable and cost-effective energy supply tailored for manufacturing needs, end-to-end logistics management for smooth operations, innovative waste material recycling solutions to promote sustainability and reduce waste, and its private label brand MagFix. All these solutions are seamlessly integrated and managed through Magma’s advanced technology platform, ensuring transparency and operational efficiency.

“Magma’s vision of overseeing the entire value chain has been the key driver behind this growth. By generating margins across stages – from raw material procurement and processing to logistics and distribution – we ensure efficiency and deliver essential solutions critical to factory operations. With our robust model and the integral role, we play for our client factories, achieving this milestone was not just a goal but a natural progression in our growth journey,” says Neal Thakker, Founder and CEO of Magma.

“We believe Magma is on an impressive growth trajectory, and we are thrilled to witness its progress and significant impact on the clients. The team is dedicated to providing essential solutions that enhance performance in the manufacturing ecosystem,” adds Anand Chandrasekaran, General Catalyst.