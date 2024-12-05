Mahanagar Gas Appoints Shivaji Satam as Ambassador for ‘MGL Sahayogi

05 December 2024, Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited, one of the largest City Gas Distribution companies in India, has relaunched its ‘MGL Sahayogi’ initiative which encourages residents of Mumbai and its adjoining areas to take an active role in protecting accidental damage to the gas pipelines, with a new exclusive helpline number, 1800 2100 2100.

CID fame veteran actor, Shri Shivaji Satam, will be the face of the campaign. With him joining this campaign for a vigilant and safe city, MGL aims to boost awareness about safe excavation

Digging activities are frequent due to various ongoing infrastructure development activities, however, unsafe or unplanned digging can cause serious accidents. Therefore, through ‘MGL Sahayogi’ initiative, MGL urges residents to report any unsafe or unplanned digging activities happening in their vicinity so as to prevent accidental damage to gas pipelines. This can help avoid potential gas leaks, fire hazards and will ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to homes and CNG stations and maintain public safety.

For reporting such digging activities, individuals can contact MGL through Helpline Number: 1800 2100 2100

“As I always say, ‘Kuch toh gadbad hai,’ and with digging, the stakes are too high. But with ‘MGL Sahayogi’ initiative, we have the power to prevent that danger before it even starts. Every call to MGL is a step towards protecting our homes, our neighbourhood and our entire city from harm,” said Shri Shivaji Satam. Adding further, he said, “Let’s join hands with MGL, take that small step, to make Mumbai safer for everyone. Together, we can prevent accidents and keep Mumbai’s gas supplies running safely and smoothly.” On the launch of the campaign Shri Ashu Shinghal, Managing Director, Mahanagar Gas Limited said, “Ensuring safe and uninterrupted gas supply for our esteemed customers is our top priority. We are happy to have Mr. Shivaji Satam as the face of our ‘MGL Sahayogi’ safety awareness campaign. With his popularity among the people, we hope his appeal will encourage people to be more vigilant, in the interest of their own safety and the safety of the city they live in”.

Mr Satam and the Senior Management of MGL also felicitated Individuals who have been vigilant and taken an active role in protecting the gas pipelines, at the exclusive event to announce the relaunch:

1. Suresh Vasant Shetty (Andheri East)

2. Bhuminathan Chinnasami Kounder (Goregaon East)

3. Chandrapal Singh Shaktawat (Vileprale West)

4. Mohammad Arif Shaikh (RTO Road, Andheri West)

5. Aniket Sahani (Waghbil, Thane)

6. Jay Singh Mitharam (Vasant Vihar, Thane)

7. Birbahadur Prajapati (Manpada, Thane)

8. Dnyaneshwar Arbuj (Vartak Nagar, Thane)

9. Gautam Lal Vaid (Mulund West)

10. Santosh Satgkar (Bhandup West)