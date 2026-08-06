Makers of GAP and ZARA Pearl Global Industries Reports Highest-Ever Quarterly Revenue of INR 1,528 Crore and EBITDA of INR 164 Crore at 10.7% Margin

New Delhi, Aug 06: Pear l Global Industries Limited (PGIL) (BSE: 532808) (NSE: PGIL), India’s largest listed garment exporter, manufacturing from multiple sourcing regions in South Asia, South-East Asia and Central America has announced its unaudited financial results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2026.

Consolidated Financial Highlig hts for Q1FY27:

· Revenue stood at INR 1,528 crore, marking the highest ever quarterly revenue, and grew 24.5% Y-o-Y, led by growth across all locations

· Adj. EBITDA (excl. ESOP exp ense) stood at INR 164 crore, up 44.1% Y-o-Y

· EBITDA margin for the quarte r stood at 10.7%, the highest ever EBITDA margin in any quar ter, with an expansion of 140 BPS Y-o-Y due to improvement i n product mix and operating le verage

· PAT for the quarter stood at INR 99 crore, up 51.4% Y-o-Y

Standalone Financial Highlight s for Q1FY27:

· Revenue stood at INR 340 cr ore, grew by 27.4% Y-o-Y

· Adj. EBITDA (excl. ESOP expe nse) stood at INR 22 crore wit h EBITDA margin at 6.6%

· PAT stood at INR 12 crore

Other Highlights:

· The company shipped 20.8 million pieces in Q1FY27, the highest ever in Q1 series, up from 17.2 million pieces in Q1FY26

· PGIL (Holding Company) received a total dividend of ~INR 5 crore in Q1FY27 from Pearl Global (HK) Limited (Hong Kong Subsidiary), in line with fungibility of cash across group entity. The Company has been consistently declaring dividend from subsidiary companies in Bangladesh & Hong Kong since FY22

Commenting on the Results, Dr. Deepak Kumar Seth, Chairma n & Non-Executive Director, said:

“The global business environment continues to evolve, shaped by geopolitical developments, shifting trade dynamics, and changing supply chain priorities. In such an environment, resilience, adaptability, and long-term thinking remain the defining attributes of successful businesses.

I am pleased to share that Pearl Global has commenced the new financial year on a strong footing. Our first-quarter performance reflects the strength of our diversified manufacturing platform, the trust of our glo bal customers, and the discipl ined execution of our teams. I t is an encouraging start that reaffirms the resilience of our business model and the effectiveness of the strategy we have built over the years.

Beyond business performance, our commitment to responsible and sustainable growth remains unwavering. Strong corporate governance, investment in our people, community development, and environmental stewardship continue to be integral to the way we operate and create enduring value for all our stakeholders.

As we look ahead, we remain excited about the opportunities and mindful of the challenges presented by the evolving global landscape. Guided by a strong governance framework, an experienced leadership team, and the dedication of our employees across geographies, we remain confident in Pearl Global‘s ability to build on this positive momentum and strengthen its position as a trusted global apparel manufacturing partner.”

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Pulkit Seth, Vice-Chairman & Non-Executive Director, said:

“We have started FY27 on a very strong note, delivering the best quarter in Pearl Global’s history. The quarter reinforces our ability to consistently deliver sustainable growth while strengthening our position as a preferred global apparel man ufacturing partner capturing t he strength of Pearl Global‘s div ersified manufacturing platfor m, disciplined execution, and long-term strategic partnerships.

During the quarter, we delivered broad-based growth across our operating geographies, achieving the highest–ever quarterly revenue of INR 1,528 crore and a record EBITDA margin of 10.7% driven by healthy double-digit revenue growth and robust volume expansion across geographies.

Global brands continue to diversify and consolidate sourcing with partners that offer scale, flexibility, and multi-country manufacturing capabilities. With our presence across India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Guatemala, Pearl Global is well positioned to capitilise this opportunity while providing customers with a resilient and agile supply chain.

The long-term outlook for India’s apparel exports remains encouraging, supported by supply chain diversification, the implementation of India–UK FTA and continued progress toward India–EU FTA. We continue to strengthen our group manufacturing ecosystem through capacity/capabilities expansion, technology investments, and enhanced operational capabilities to support our future growth.

Supported by healthy order vis ibility, improving customer en gagement and a strong executio n focus, we remain confident of delivering another year of pro fitable growth while creating long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Pallab Banerjee, Managing Dir ector, said:

“Q1FY27 was a quarter of strong operational execution for Pearl Global, reflected in broad-based revenue growth across our manufacturing countries and improved profitability. We achieved Q1 FY27 revenue of IN R 1,528 crores, grew by 24.5% Y-o-Y with EBITDA margin at ~ 10.7% improved by 140 BPS Y-o-Y. This improvement was driven by growth in order book across our diversified product mix, our manufacturing efficiencies and operating leverage.

Despite the uncertainties caused by Iran war, we witnessed healthy business across the markets we serve all through 1st quarter.

We continue to strengthen our customer relationships through design and product development support, consisten t on-time execution, and impro ved supply-chain coordination. We remain focused on further d iversifying our customer portf olio and expanding wallet shar e with our existing clients. Ope rationally, we continue to imp rove productivity, optimise ma nufacturing processes, and str engthen execution across our f acilities.

Our ongoing capacity expansion initiatives in Bangladesh and our laundry operations are scheduled to be inaugurated in September. These expansions are expected to add ~7 million pieces of annual capacity, increasing the Group’s total installed capacity to ~108 million pieces.

While geopolitical developments, raw-material volatility, and evolving global trade flows require continued vigilance, our diversified manufacturing footprint, strong customer relationship and disciplined approach to execution provide confidence in sustaining the current momentum.”