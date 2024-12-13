Manasthali Treats 10-Year-Old with Dissociative Identity Disorder

December 13, 2024: Manasthali, a leading mental health and wellness center, has achieved a significant breakthrough in treating a child diagnosed with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID), showcasing the power of compassionate care and evidence-based therapeutic approaches. The 10-year-old patient, called Aarav (name changed for confidentiality), exhibited severe symptoms of DID, including frequent memory lapses and alternating personalities. These were stemming from childhood trauma, as his family faced immense emotional and psychological distress and struggled to find effective solutions.

At Manasthali, Aarav underwent a holistic treatment programme combining psychotherapy, family counseling, and creative therapies like art and music. The multidisciplinary team of experts, including psychologists, psychiatrists, and child therapists, worked closely to address the root causes of his condition while empowering his family with coping mechanisms and support tools.

Over a year of consistent therapy, Aarav showed remarkable progress, achieving emotional stability and improved interpersonal skills. He now leads a healthy, balanced life, integrating his experiences while regaining a sense of self.

“Our mission is to provide hope and healing to individuals and families affected by complex mental health challenges. Dissociative identity disorder—a type of dissociative disorder—most often develops during early childhood in kids who are experiencing long-term trauma. DID is often misunderstood but is a profound response to severe trauma. Early diagnosis and compassionate, tailored treatment are crucial in helping patients reclaim their sense of self and lead fulfilling lives. Aarav’s journey reflects the importance of early intervention, personalized care, and a nurturing environment,” said Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder-Director and Senior Psychiatrist, Manasthali.

