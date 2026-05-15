Marc Salon Furniture launches ‘Salon Revamp’ initiative across India to support barber communities

New Delhi, May 15 : MARC Salon Furniture, India’s leading manufacturer of salon furniture and equipment, has announced the launch of its new CSR initiative, ‘Salon Revamp’, a community-focused campaign dedicated to upgrading and transforming small-scale barber shops across India.

Through the initiative, MARC Salon Furniture will support deserving barbers by revamping their shops with improved interiors, fresh paint, upgraded salon furniture, ergonomic barber chairs, and professional salon tools and equipment. The campaign is designed to help local grooming businesses improve their customer experience, create more dignified workspaces, and support long-term business growth.

With Salon Revamp, MARC aims to extend its contribution beyond premium salon infrastructure and invest meaningfully in the grassroots barber community that forms an integral part of India’s beauty and grooming ecosystem.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Durgesh Sharma, Managing Director, MARC Salon Furniture, said,

“At MARC, we strongly believe in giving back to the community that supports us. As a company, it is our responsibility to uplift and empower our barber community. Through Salon Revamp, we want to support deserving barbers by helping them transform their spaces with better infrastructure and professional equipment. Our goal is to help them improve their businesses and ultimately their livelihoods. This initiative is about making a difference, one salon at a time. By supporting our barbers, we are not just building businesses, we are building lives.”

The initiative will also be amplified through a storytelling-led digital campaign documenting before-and-after transformations, barber journeys, community reactions, and the impact of these makeovers. MARC plans to collaborate with CSR, business, retail, beauty, and lifestyle platforms to further spotlight the initiative and encourage conversations around infrastructure upliftment and entrepreneurship within India’s grooming industry.

MARC Salon Furniture currently powers over 40,000 salons globally and is known for its focus on quality, innovation, functionality, and design-led salon solutions. Through Salon Revamp, the brand continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting and uplifting the broader beauty and grooming community across India.